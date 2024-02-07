MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Once again this year, Desjardins Group is being recognized as one of Canada's best employers, earning several major awards. Forbes magazine named Desjardins one of Canada's Best Employers in the banking and financial services industry in 2024. Mediacorp recognized Desjardins as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the 13th year in a row, and the organization made the list of Canada's Top Employers for Young People. The organization also obtained Women in Governance's Platinum Parity Certification for the second time, which underscores its work to close the gender gap at every level.

These many recognitions strengthen Desjardins's position as a top employer in Canada. As the largest cooperative financial group in North America, Desjardins is committed to its employees, the youth segment and gender parity. These awards show that the organization's approach, best practices and innovative programs stand out among the other major players in Canada.

"As an organization that cares about its employees, we've committed to a rigorous process to ensure equity, diversity and inclusion across the entire organization," says Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "These accolades are a testament to the fact that we take the commitments we've made to our employees very seriously. It's essential that we create an environment where everyone has an opportunity to flourish within our organization."

Here are a few reasons why Desjardins received these awards:

The Board Succession program gives young people between the ages of 18 to 30 a chance to learn about leadership and administrator roles by serving as a board observer without voting rights at a Desjardins caisse or credit union.

The Health is Cool 360° platform helps employees find health services and resources (wellness library, information about group insurance and community support). Employees can also find out about health and wellness initiatives offered by Desjardins, including various lectures featuring different guest speakers, as well as yoga and recipe videos.

The Empowering Women network and Desjardins's parity strategy for 2023–2026. The entire organization has implemented practices and actions that lead to progress so that women can achieve equal representation. Desjardins has been focusing on achieving gender parity for over 6 years now.

These recognitions are even more meaningful at a time when businesses are dealing with a significant labour shortage. In fact, Desjardins has managed to set itself apart from other financial institutions in Canada through innovative programs and practices that benefit more than 55,000 employees in Quebec and other Canadian provinces. Desjardins offers many career opportunities and hundreds of different job types, in fields that aren't just limited to the financial sector. These include customer service, information technology and communications.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $414.1 billion. It was named one of Canada's top 100 employers in 2024 by Forbes and Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Chantal Corbeil, Public Relations, 514 247-0465, [email protected]