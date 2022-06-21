Top Customer Service Executives to Attend Customer Experience Ecosystem: A Frost & Sullivan MindXchange this July in Minnesota

This event provides participants insights, tools, and connections to help improve customer satisfaction rates, reduce customer churn, and increase revenue

SAN ANTONIO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan will host a three-day, eye-opening experience for customer service executives at its Customer Experience Ecosystem: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange | Generating Customer Lifetime Value, July 18-20, 2022 at Hilton Minneapolis, Minneapolis MN.

This interactive event will help attendees gain clarity on strategic direction, examine how to optimize their customer experience, and understand the impact of emerging technologies, while also being able to connect, support, and be inspired by industry peers.

We are all competing on customer experience and the pandemic has raised the bar on the end-to-end journey to a whole new level. The voice of your customer and the voice of your employees has never been more critical to achieving CX excellence. Top industry experts will meet in Minneapolis to discuss these topics and more, including:

What Makes a Leader or Laggard in Customer Experience?

Delivering the Kind of Customer Experience that Drives Financial Performance

Data-enabled (AI, ML and NLP) Customization and Personalization

Integrating Design Thinking in Your Long–Term Customer Experience Strategy

Transformational Stories from Customer Experience Superstars

The panel includes top industry firms and features the following thought leaders:

David Weisman , Ph.D., CPXP, Chief Experience Officer, NYC Health and Hospitals

, Ph.D., CPXP, Chief Experience Officer, and Hospitals Katherine Shin , Vice President of Customer Experience, Trane Technologies

, Vice President of Customer Experience, Cal Austin , Innovative Customer Experience Lead – Emerging Markets, Pfizer

, Innovative Customer Experience Lead – Emerging Markets, Erin McMillan , Associate Vice President Client Operations, Cox Automotive

"We are all competing on customer experience and the pandemic has raised the bar on the end-to-end journey to a whole new level. It's so important for CX professionals to benchmark with peers on a regular basis for a clear strategic direction." – Caryn Brown, Vice President of Production, Frost & Sullivan Events.

To learn more about our Executive MindXchange and register for the event, please click here.

