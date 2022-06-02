TOP creatives need active rest - TUX CREATIVE CO. INTRODUCES THE 4 DAY WORK WEEK

" As a company in the business of having an (almost) bottomless supply of ideas, creating a more sustainable work environment that cultivates maximal creative potential is our greatest responsibility and viability. This is why we're carving out more room for active rest by introducing The 4 Day Work Week at TUX —TUX becomes the largest creative agency in Quebec to introduce the 4 Day week to its employees," says Dominic Tremblay, president of TUX.

We are fully confident that our new practice will result in higher quality work for our clients because it ensures that TUX's talent will have more space to properly recharge and bring greater energy and inspiration back into the workplace.

Most importantly, TUX is maintaining our talent at their current pay and ensuring that workloads are more appropriately assigned to reflect fewer working hours. Why? Because this is what we want the new standard of work to be.

Our hope is for active rest to be embraced across all industries and levels of business in Canada. Frankly we all need it. In the coming months, TUX will be sharing open-source tools and resources to help inspire and mobilize those seeking to champion the 4 Day Work Week within their organizations.

