Top Behavioural Scientists to Convene in Toronto at BEworks Summit for Behavioural Science in Business

"The BEworks Summit stemmed from a shared vision between scientists and business professionals and how to create positive change in organizations with this new way of scientific thinking," says Kelly Peters, CEO and Co-Founder of BEworks. Our organization takes pride in helping summit attendees to understand and be struck by scientific thinking and how it changes their 360 view on how they think, behave, and gain a much more realistic and grounded perspective on their audience and customer base – all guided through this method."

"Understanding human behaviour through principles of behavioural economics not only reinforces the value of financial advice but also fosters more innovation for businesses in Canada and around the world," said Catherine Milum, Head of Wealth Sales, Retail Markets, at Manulife Investment Management. "We are pleased to encourage thought-provoking discussions at the BEworks Summit through our ongoing relationship with BEworks and look forward to another successful event."



Produced by BEworks, a management consulting firm dedicated to the practice of applying behavioural science to strategy, marketing and operations, the BEworks Summit will host a full day of programming on how to adopt a scientific mindset to solve business challenges. This is what is needed in the 21st century to help business leaders change how their organizations approach innovation -- for the better.



The day begins with a keynote by Dan Ariely, BEworks Co-Founder and Professor of Psychology and Behavioural Economics at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. Drawing on his ground-breaking research, Ariely will show how organizations are leveraging the irrational nature of humans in order to nudge customers to make better choices. Following Ariely's keynote, BEworks CEO and fellow Co-Founder, Kelly Peters, who is one of the top pioneers to bridge the gap between behavioral science and business, will discuss how to apply behavioural insights to business. She'll share her recommendations on the people, technology, and culture changes required to make the transformation to a science-based culture.

Following Ariely and Peters' opening sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the topic by hearing talks from experts:



Marc Abrahams – Global science advocate and Founder of the Ig Nobel Prize. Abrahams will highlight funny scientific research which has won an Ig Nobel Prize—a parody of the Nobel Prize awarded by genuine Nobel laureates for unusual scientific research, such as research about the effectiveness of using Voodoo dolls to retaliate against abusive bosses.





– Global science advocate and Founder of the Ig Nobel Prize. Abrahams will highlight funny scientific research which has won an Ig Nobel Prize—a parody of the Nobel Prize awarded by genuine Nobel laureates for unusual scientific research, such as research about the effectiveness of using Voodoo dolls to retaliate against abusive bosses. Nina Mažar – Professor of Marketing at Boston University and Co-Director of the Susilo Institute for Ethics in the Global Economy. Mažar will demonstrate the importance of behavioural science in navigating business responsibilities using Artificial Intelligence.





and Co-Director of the Susilo Institute for Ethics in the Global Economy. Mažar will demonstrate the importance of behavioural science in navigating business responsibilities using Artificial Intelligence. Thomas Gilovich – Professor of Psychology at Cornell University . Gilovich will confront the biases plaguing our decision-making. These biases prevent us from solving key issues, including climate change.





– Professor of Psychology at . Gilovich will confront the biases plaguing our decision-making. These biases prevent us from solving key issues, including climate change. David Pizarro – Associate Professor of Psychology at Cornell University. Pizarro discusses why science offers the best way to understand the world and build effective strategies and more.

The BEworks Summit is set to transform the way business leaders think about science and their business. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge that will help leaders embrace scientific thinking to achieve priorities while accelerating innovation.



For more information on the BEworks Summit, please visit: www.BEworks.com/summit/

1 Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited (formerly named Manulife Asset Management Limited).

About BEworks: Founded in 2010, BEworks is the first consulting firm dedicated to applying Behavioural Economics to business challenges. BEworks believes science has the potential to transform the economy and society. With its team of experts in cognitive and social psychology, neuroscience, and marketing, BEworks helps its clients resolve their most complex business challenges, execute disruptive growth strategies, and drive innovation. Part of the kyu collective of companies since 2017, its clients include Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies.

