Top 3 Things To Do While On Vacation In Alta, Norway - Travelling With Matt Keezer

Norway Northern Lights Tour

As already mentioned, Alta Finnmark is known as one of the best places in the world to see the Northern lights. That's why a winter trip to Norway would be incomplete without attempting to see the Aurora Borealis.

Hunting for the northern lights is a fantastic experience on its own, but with the Norway Northern Lights tour, visitors will be accompanied by expert guides who will check the weather, look for cloud-free skies, and areas with little to no light pollution.

Matt Keezer suggests: "Besides knowledgeable guides, the tour also includes transport, hot drinks, homemade cake, and a few other things – all of which gives that extra dash of 'magic' to the whole experience."

Dog-sledding

A dog-sledding excursion in Alta, Norway, is something that every visitor should do because it provides a unique insight into the untouched wilderness of Norway. It also includes a portion of the Finnmarkslpet, Europe's longest (and the world's second-longest) dog-sled race, which begins and ends in Alta.

The activity starts with a short drive into the countryside, where tourists will be given instructions by professional dog mushers. After harnessing the team and learning how to control the sled, the only thing left to do is enjoy the trip.

Matt Keezer suggests: "Make sure not to miss out on this activity, as you will have the opportunity to enjoy the roller coaster ride in the sled as well as the sensation of gliding through the wilderness as the driver."

Whale Watching

Whale watching tours are one of Alta's most memorable experiences because they allow visitors to see the humpback whales and orcas that frequent the waters of Altafjord, which is right next to the city. The tours include protective waterproof clothing and a few hours of cruising in the fjords looking for fins, tails, and even total breaches.

Matt Keezer suggests: "Although sightings are never guaranteed, make sure to include this activity into your itinerary. Alta's snow-capped mountains are breathtakingly beautiful and serene, making for a memorable day."

Travels and vacations are supposed to be the most unforgettable experiences in life. With that in mind, Matt Keezer urges all those planning to visit Alta, Norway, during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe by following the protocols. He also reminds everyone to keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.

