Top 10 Disruptive Trends Shaping Businesses and Personal Lives in 2020

Frost & Sullivan Experts Reveal Key Growth Opportunities as New Technologies Go Mainstream in 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- As we move into the new decade, businesses are met with disruptions in technology that can impact our lives and society. While some of these disruptions may have a far-reaching global impact, some of them will affect us on a personal level. All of them will have a significant effect on businesses and the way we work.

The constantly evolving digital ecosystem and frantic adoption rates require companies to adopt the upcoming trends in 2020. Regardless of the size of the business, the only way companies can stay relevant is to stay ahead of the game. The ability to understand these top trends and their impact on human lives as we move into the new decade will allow companies to prepare for them.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join our experts, Archana Devi Vidyasekar, Global Research Director; Lauren Taylor, Principal Consultant; and Vinay Venkatesan, Consultant, Visionary Innovation Group, for our upcoming webinar, 10 Growth Opportunities Shaping Businesses and Personal Lives, on February 25 at 5:00 PM CET. Frost & Sullivan futurists will discuss the top trends in 2020, along with 10 key growth opportunities that businesses can leverage to gain a competitive edge.

"2020 marks the year when several disruptive technologies will embark on the path to mass adoption. It is imperative for businesses to have a comprehensive understanding of trends and growth opportunities that will drive this year in order to take strategic action or risk being left behind," said Vidyasekar. "Our growth opportunities radar and detailed analysis will provide high-level insights to companies and business leaders and outline a strategic direction that will help them thrive in this disruptive environment and achieve clear competitive advantage."

Key trends that will be discussed during the webinar:

