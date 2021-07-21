Too Good To Go, The World's #1 Anti-Food Waste App, Launches in T.O.

Toronto is the first city in Canada to join the movement, and proud to launch with nearly 100 partners, including three beloved local businesses: Eataly, Greenhouse and Fresh City. These partners were selected because of their individual commitments to sustainable practices, and their existing efforts to help limit food waste in their production and distribution streams.

As of today, anyone with the app is able to purchase a 'Surprise Bag' of food at one-third of the retail price from diverse local restaurants, bakeries, cafes, stores and other food sellers. The Surprise Bag is unique to Too Good To Go and addresses the unpredictable nature of food waste, allowing businesses the flexibility to save any and all food, including prepared food and beverages, that would otherwise go to waste.

This win-win-win model means businesses reduce waste and generate income on food which would otherwise have been thrown out; food lovers discover new businesses and delicious food; and because food waste is responsible for 8 per cent of all greenhouse gases, the planet benefits.

Food waste is a global issue, but Canada is a leading contributor, ranking third in avoidable food waste, ahead of the United States. More than 50 per cent of all food produced in Canada goes to waste, higher than the global average of one third. Limiting food waste is also the #1 solution to fight the climate crisis and to stop global temperatures from rising.

"There's a natural alignment for our app in Canada," said Lucie Basch, Too Good To Go Co-Founder. "We're excited about the potential the app has to make an immediate impact among Canadians, who pride themselves on being environmentally - and food waste - conscious, but who may not have access to the tools that help them be part of the solution.

We know that the enthusiasm we're feeling from our amazing partners in Toronto is just the beginning and we can't wait for Torontonians to start discovering Surprise Bags and leading the movement in Canada."

Increasingly, reducing food waste is also a political priority, as leaders recognise the critical role it can play in their carbon reduction plans. Toronto Mayor John Tory welcomed the environmental and business support Too Good To Go is bringing to the city, commenting, "As Toronto re-opens and customers return to regular buying habits, many small businesses will encounter new supply issues such as surplus food."

Said Tory, "Too Good To Go is the perfect solution to the massive food waste problem in our country. By connecting businesses to customers to help minimize food waste we can all do our part and get great food from local companies. We're thrilled Too Good To Go has selected Toronto as their first Canadian city and welcome them into our vibrant community."

Said Sam Kashani, Country Manager for Canada, "When we think of tackling huge, global problems, the task can feel daunting. Too Good To Go provides a simple, tangible action that will empower Torontonians to contribute to the fight as part of their daily behaviours. By saving a Surprise Bag on their way home from work or on their way to meet friends, they're doing their part and getting some delicious food in the process."

Too Good To Go is also partnering with Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto to support their vital existing work in the food insecurity space, and an in-app donation feature will let customers select ways in which to contribute to Daily Bread's fight against hunger in the city.

The app, which already has more than 40 million active users in 15 international markets, has empowered Waste Warriors to save more than 82 million meals since 2016. In 2020 alone, Too Good To Go welcomed over 50,000 new partners and saved more than 28 million meals from going to waste. Toronto's launch follows successful entries into nine U.S. markets and will expand throughout Canada in the coming months. The easy to use Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android.

Food Waste in Canada Facts:

More than 50 per cent of all food produced in Canada is wasted - the weight of 273 CN towers, and the equivalent weight of 736,000 TTC streetcars

This food waste equates to 35.5 million tons/year

11.2 million tons of this are still perfectly edible and avoidable

In Toronto , alone, single family households throw out about 441lbs each year

Canadians are eager to join the food waste movement and Too Good To Go offers a way that is convenient, tangible, and pocket-friendly:

75 per cent of Canadians believe that minimizing food waste should be a top priority;

94 per cent cite reducing avoidable waste at home as their primary motivator; and

84 per cent agree that food waste is an important issue that demands national attention.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved nearly 80 million meals across 15 countries, which adds up to 200 million pounds of food. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labeling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can.

