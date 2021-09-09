Too Good To Go, The World's #1 Anti-Food Waste App, Comes to Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Vancouver throws away 13,000 tonnes of food a year – that is the equivalent to the weight of 361 humpback whales! Now there is a way to help reduce food waste and contribute to the fight against climate change – all through The Too Good To Go app.

To Good To Go is a social impact company fighting food waste. Its mission is to help everyday people fight food waste in their local communities by connecting them to restaurants and grocery stores with surplus meals and ingredients through an easy to use, easy to download app.

With its launch this week in Vancouver, Too Good To Go is encouraging Vancouverites to download the app and join the anti-food waste movement. For the Vancouver launch, country manager Sam Kashani will be on location at Too Good To Go partner, Nada, for media interviews and a demonstration on how the app and Surprise Bag pick up works.

What: media interviews

Who: Sam Kashani, Country Manager, Too Good To Go and partners: Brianne Miller, President & CEO, Nada; Janna Bishop, Co-Founder, Flourist; and Michael Lansky, President and Co-Founder, Terra Breads

When: Monday September 13, 2021, 8am-11:30amPDT

Where: Nada, 675 E Broadway, Vancouver

The Too Good To Go app is now available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android.

Please note: COVID-19 protocol will be followed at Nada.

