Too Good To Go Launches in Québec City

The global leader in reducing food waste is proud to expand throughout Canada, calling on all businesses and consumers to reduce waste locally

QUÉBEC CITY, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Too Good To Go, the world's #1 app for supplying surplus food is excited to announce that it is now available in Québec City.

The app that helps consumers and businesses save food from going to waste successfully launched in Canada in 2021. Today, the app is live in four cities across the country, Toronto, Vancouver, Montréal and Québec City. Since launching in Canada a mere seven months ago nearly 2,000 food businesses have joined the platform saving a quarter of a million meals from going to waste.

Canada wastes 58% of all food produced in the country, a significantly higher share than the global average of 40%. If measured in poutine, Canada would waste the equivalent of 34 billion servings of fries, gravy and cheese curds per year.

The fight to save the climate can feel daunting, but with Too Good To Go it doesn't have to be. The simple action of saving a surprise bag puts power back into the hands of the individual. While saving food, saving money and eating well, Too Good To Go users and businesses are actively saving the planet.

Across 17 countries, Too Good To Go saves 250,000 meals every single day. By bringing this global movement to Québec City, residents and businesses will now be able to fight climate change one delicious bite at a time.

The company is proud to empower consumers, connecting them to a long and daily- -expanding list of local restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores and everything in between. Starting today, customers will be able to save Surprise Bags filled with surplus foods from local partners such as: Borderon et Fils, Maison Smith, Topla, and Nihon Sushi.

In addition, Québec City holds the distinction of being the first market in Canada to launch at the university level via a partnership with Sodexo Canada, which serves students at the University of Laval. Said Sodexo Canada General Manager, Jean-William Charest, "Too Good To Go is simple to deploy and offers an easy way to reduce food waste across our locations. It is so motivating to be able to communicate to our clients the amount of CO2 we saved using the program. It makes the experience positive for both the client and the operator."

Food waste is unpredictable, a store may have an extra croissant one day and five extra the next. The Surprise Bag, unique to Too Good To Go, allows food sellers to only sell what would otherwise truly go to waste. This surprise element also makes the experience of picking up a bag fun because there is added excitement in discovering what is inside.

Too Good To Go knows eliminating food waste is not only possible and well within our reach, it is also necessary to combat climate change. Said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go Country Manager, "it's been really great to see how quickly our customers and partners have easily modified their food buying habits to embrace the fight against food waste. The contents of our Surprise Bags are always perfectly good to eat and cost one-third the retail price," Kashani continued, "this makes saving a bag a simple action to add into your daily routine. Over time, this small action has proven to have a huge, positive impact."

The company is honoured to be partnering with Moisson Québec. Said Élaine Côté, Executive Director, "Moisson Québec works every day to recover food surpluses to redistribute them in the community. In addition to avoiding waste, we contribute to reducing food insecurity for people in need. It is therefore natural for us to collaborate with Too Good To Go, an organisation that encourages the revalorization of food by giving concrete means to retailers and individuals to participate, and thus reduce their ecological footprint."

Not only is Too Good To Go a great way for businesses to make incremental profit on days that are slower in the store, they can also gain exposure to new customers who find them through the app. Too Good To Go gives store owners a simple way to ensure that they don't have to throw out food that is leftover at the close of business. The app's flexibility allows them to add more bags or change the value and the contents of the bag to meet the changing nature of surplus food waste.

The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved more than 121 million meals from more than 142,000 partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labelling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can.

SOURCE Too Good To Go

For further information: Sarah Soteroff, PR Manager, Canada, 416.838.0077, [email protected]