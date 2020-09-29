Too Deep 2020 Launches Debut Album "Over My Head" on Sept. 29

LACOMBE, AB, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - 'Over My Head" is a diverse combination of upbeat melodies and conscious lyrics. The album raises spirits and curiosity along the way and features producers from around the globe. The dynamic contrast of Too Deep 2020's baritone voice and featured artists' harmonic choruses really bring a multitude of layers to the sound.

Breathing life into a genre that has lost its luster to many, this album is hip hop with a purpose. Too Deep's overall goal is creating one of a kind music that he can be proud to share with the world, his children and the generations to come.

Hip Hop has been very influential in his life, but not always in a positive way. With that in mind he hopes to make music that conveys positive messages and themes, while also shedding light on issues that resonate with him.

"Music is a powerful weapon, that should be employed with responsibility and accountability!" ~ Too Deep 2020~

As a father of four and a happily married man, his objective is much different than that of your average rapper. Too Deep 2020 is an independent artist, recording and releasing music through his own record label "IConnick Cannon Records". This album features vocalists Saint Charity, Rebecca Kolisnek and hip hop artist Travis Omen.

The album "Over My Head" consists of 10 tracks:

1. Focus Beam (feat. Rebecca Kolisnek)

2. Anticipation

3. Congratulations (feat. Saint Charity & Rebecca Kolisnek)

4. Enemy State

5. Exposure (feat. Saint Charity & Jordon Kerr)

6. Count Em

7. Hot Date Night

8. We Are the Bladesmiths (feat. Saint Charity)

9. Paint It in the Right Light (feat. Saint Charity)

10. Every Point of View (feat. Travis Omen & Saint Charity)

Too Deep 2020's debut album "Over My Head" is available on Sept. 29th 2020 on all platforms.

Follow this link for Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/ca/artist/too-deep-2020/1513256952

Click here for Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0k6Ijx8lFJuuHO9klz9LhF?si=82wMaXMiQVmFeRiiG9asgg

Follow on Instagram: too_deep2020

Facebook: Too Deep

Twitter: @2020DeepToo

SOURCE IConnick Cannon Records

For further information: For questions/ interviews/ bookings email [email protected]