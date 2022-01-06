"I am extremely proud to have been part of the Canadian team for the past two years and to have the chance to continue working with a talented group of people in my new role," said Tony Hurst, who has been President of Lowe's Canada since January 2020. "I want to thank everyone for all the work they have done, especially in the context of the pandemic. I look forward to working with Tony Cioffi in his new role. He is a very capable leader who will no doubt keep driving excellence for Lowe's Canada."

Tony Cioffi joined Lowe's Canada in 2016 as Senior Vice-President, Finance and GFO (Group Financial Officer). He then served as Interim President before being nominated Senior Vice-President, Stores, a position he held until his nomination as President. Before joining Lowe's Canada, Tony held top leadership roles at ADT Canada and Bell Helicopter Textron Canada and served as President and CEO of the Reader's Digest Association (Canada). He holds a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University and a degree in Accounting from McGill University.

To share this news on social media, please use @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn) and @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services over 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Lowe's Canada, 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]