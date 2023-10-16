tonies® Expands Global Footprint, Officially Launches in Canada

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- tonies®, the world's largest interactive audio platform for children, marks another milestone in its growth journey by unveiling in Canada. Customers can now find the award-winning Toniebox at over 130 Indigo and Toys'R'Us stores, and soon on Amazon.ca this October.

Christoph Frehsee, President and Managing Director North America at tonies, states: "Our screen-free, educational innovation resonates deeply with parents. The early activation of nearly 5,000 Tonieboxes in Canada speaks volumes of the eager anticipation. We're thrilled to expand our offerings here and introduce tonies to more young Canadians."

Since its 2016 debut in Germany, tonies has achieved monumental success: 5.3 million Tonieboxes and 67 million Tonies sold globally. The Toniebox is no ordinary toy. It springs to life when a hand-painted Tonies figurine graces its surface, unleashing captivating stories and songs. For its Canadian customers, tonies offers Tonieboxes and headphones in three vibrant shades: blue, red, and pink. Children can dive into an enchanting audio journey with a selection of 28 Content-Tonies (11 French & 17 English) – ranging from Disney® favorites like 'Encanto' and 'Frozen' to renowned brands such as Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig. Not to overlook tonies Originals like "Sleepy Friends," which promises a dreamy experience. Content developed and produced in-house by tonies US and tonies France will now travel to Canadian families, further demonstrating the importance and profitability of building up in-house productions.

Marcus Stahl, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of tonies, shares: "Our footprint in the U.S. witnessed an astounding year-over-year revenue growth of over 200% in 2022, which is a testament to the brand's resonance. Canada, with its robust economy and thirst for educational toys, is a logical and promising step in our growth journey. We believe the Canadian market has the potential to rival 10% of our mature US revenues."

tonies is redefining play for children – fostering independence and imagination through its safe, wireless, and screen-free approach. It's not just a toy; with an average playtime of 268 minutes a week, it's a companion. Inspired by the enormous success and profitability in its home market, DACH, where one in two children owns a Toniebox, the brand is now present in 24 countries on three continents with more to come. Overall, the regional share of revenues outside the DACH region increased significantly from 19% in 2021 to 39% in 2022.

Driving operations in Canada is the adept tonies US team. From ensuring top-notch customer service to forging partnerships with retailers like Amazon, this team has been pivotal in the brand's impressive U.S. growth, aiming for a projected EUR 116 million US revenue in 2023.

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies® with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies® is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies® was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

SOURCE Tonies

