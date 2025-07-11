Tomoverse Imaging Inc. Announces Closing of $5 Million Dollar Seed Funding Round Led by Strategic Canadian Family Office

MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Tomoverse Imaging Inc., a medical software company pioneering advanced CT imaging solutions for structural heart interventions, today announced the successful closing of its $5M Seed funding round, led by a prominent Canadian Family Office.

This funding milestone marks a significant advancement for Tomoverse, developer of tvCT, a flagship platform designed to modernize and streamline planning and execution of complex transcatheter cardiac procedures. Built by physicians for physicians, tvCT provides intuitive, high-performance tools that enable clinicians to enhance patient care and optimize procedural outcomes. The platform integrates advanced AI-based automated capabilities, significantly improving accuracy and efficiency in clinical workflows.

The capital raised will be directed toward completing software development, advancing clinical studies, and securing regulatory clearances from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada, and other global regulatory bodies. Additionally, the funding supports Tomoverse's strategic commercialization efforts in North America and key international markets.

"We are deeply grateful for the trust and confidence placed in us by our investors," said Stuart Kozlick, CEO of Tomoverse Imaging Inc. "This strategic investment accelerates our product roadmap, enabling us to bring our innovative technology closer to patients and clinicians who need it most."

Tomoverse aims to become the global standard in CT imaging solutions for structural heart interventions — a rapidly growing sector transforming patient care and procedural efficiency worldwide.

About Tomoverse Imaging Inc.

Tomoverse Imaging Inc. (www.tomoverse.tech) is a Montreal-based medical software company specializing in advanced cardiac CT imaging solutions for structural heart and coronary interventions. Its flagship platform, tvCT, delivers intuitive, cloud-based tools that enhance procedural planning, improve clinical outcomes, and support education and research in interventional cardiology. Founded by leaders in cardiology, computational imaging, and medtech innovation, Tomoverse is dedicated to transforming how clinicians plan and execute complex heart procedures worldwide.

Caution: the tvCT software platform is not approved and not for sale in any geography.

For more information, please contact Stuart Kozlick, CEO ([email protected]). For more information about Tomoverse Imaging Inc., please visit www.tomoverse.tech.