The Campaign Will Fund Transformational Solutions in Digital Health

and Cutting-Edge Research for Better Tomorrows in Quebec Hospitals and Beyond

MONTREAL, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Jewish General Hospital (JGH) Foundation is launching its most ambitious fundraising campaign in the hospital's 90-year history. The Tomorrows Are Made Here philanthropic campaign aims to raise $400 million over seven years to fund four areas critical to the future of healthcare:

The Tomorrows Are Made Here campaign is supported by the knowledge and experience of its Honorary Co-Chairs: Stephanie Azrieli, Paul Desmarais, jr., Brenda Gewurz, Lillian Vineberg-Goodman, Jonathan I. Wener, C.M et Edward Wiltzer.

"This campaign is about building the future of healthcare," said David Amiel, Chair of the JGH Foundation's Board of Directors. "Ninety-four years ago, a group of visionary donors came together to fundraise for the building of the Jewish General Hospital, which has evolved into one of the leading hospitals in the world. In the same way, funds raised during the Tomorrows Are Made Here campaign will transform how healthcare is delivered at the JGH, across the province and beyond."

The JGH consistently ranks among the top hospitals in Quebec, across Canada and internationally. It is recognized as being a model for cutting-edge care by developing innovative and transformational approaches often adopted by other institutions. The JGH's Command Centre and Hospital@Home program are just two of several trailblazing Digital Health Initiatives that the Tomorrows Are Made Here campaign will support. These new approaches focus on optimizing patient care for the benefit of all – well beyond the walls of the JGH.

"This bold and ambitious fundraising campaign is about uniting people around a common cause," said Jonathan Wener, Honorary Co-Chair. "The JGH has always been at the forefront of patient care, medical research, and community-building, treating everyone who comes through the doors of the Hospital with compassion and humanity. The Tomorrows Are Made Here campaign builds on that tradition and I'm proud to be an Honorary Co-Chair, a donor and a patient at this prestigious institution."

The public launch of the Tomorrows Are Made Here campaign builds on visionary gifts which have already been received, totalling more than $180 million. This initial outpouring of remarkable generosity underscores the impact that can be achieved when communities come together.

"We are immensely grateful for the generous support of the individuals, families, foundations and organizations who have made pledges and gotten the Tomorrows Are Made Here Campaign off to a strong start," said Bram Freedman, President and CEO of the JGH Foundation. "Everyone who gives becomes part of an effort to transform the way healthcare is delivered, improve patient outcomes, and save lives."

To find out more about the Tomorrows Are Made Here Campaign, or to give, visit our website at www.tomorrowsaremadehere.ca.

ABOUT THE JEWISH GENERAL HOSPITAL

The Jewish General Hospital (JGH), repeatedly ranked by Newsweek among the top three hospitals in Quebec, among the top 10 in Canada and among the top 125 in the world, is an acute and specialized care McGill University teaching hospital. The JGH has been serving a diverse patient population irrespective of religion, language, or ethnic background since it was founded in 1934.

The Hospital is home to one of the highest number of births in Quebec with a specialization in high-risk pregnancies and neonatal care; one of the busiest and most efficient Emergency Departments in the province; the Segal Cancer Centre, which is recognized internationally for its ground-breaking cancer treatment and research achievements; and the Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research, one of the largest and most influential medical research centres in Canada. The JGH is the hub institution of the regional health authority known as the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal.

ABOUT THE JEWISH GENERAL HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

Since 1969, the mission of the Jewish General Hospital Foundation has been to advance healthcare and medical research for the people of Quebec by supporting Montreal's Jewish General Hospital. The Foundation provides essential assistance to the Hospital to enhance its extraordinary patient care, further scientific discovery, and acquire innovative medical equipment. We partner with inspired community members to implement a variety of fundraising initiatives to achieve the Hospital's ambitious goals.

