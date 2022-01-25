Customers can build their own EQS 580 4MATIC by visiting the Mercedes-Benz Canada website. With prices beginning at $144,2001 (priced at only $1,300 over the 2022 S 580 4MATIC Sedan2), the EQS 580 4MATIC and its revolutionary powertrain surpass every expectation of a progressive electric sedan in the flagship S-Class segment.

The EQS 580 4MATIC is Mercedes-Benz's answer to the industry's long sought-after, all-electric luxury sedan. Boasting an output of up to 516hp, and 547 km of range (EPA testing), the EQS 580 4MATIC provides its customers with extravagance coupled with increased assurance for travelling long distances.

_______________________________ 1 Does not include dealer fees (Freight/PDI, admin, EHF tires, filters, batteries, AC levy or applicable provincial fees), vehicle licensing, insurance or registration, or taxes. 2 2022 S580 4MATIC Sedan MSRP is $142,900.

The all-new EQS 580 4MATIC - Widespread Charging Access across Canada

As of January 2022, Mercedes-EQ drivers have access to nearly 9,000 public charging ports in total across Canada, including more than 1,300 DC fast charging ports. This extensive, nationwide charging network will continue to expand in the months and years ahead. The EQS 580 4MATIC sedan is capable of DC fast charging up to 200 kW, which can charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 31 minutes.

In an industry first, the Mercedes me Charge ecosystem can also provide drivers access to an additional network of more than 2,400 semi-public ports on the ChargePoint network that reside in access-controlled environments like workplaces, shopping malls and hotels. In 2022, Mercedes me Charge customers will also start to benefit from Plug & Charge functionality, allowing for a seamless, convenient charging process on ChargePoint stations. Simply open the flap, plug in and the current immediately starts flowing without any further customer interactions. Plug & Charge will be a significant enhancement to the EQS charging feature-set, which allows drivers to enable charging via MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) on the vehicle's media display, through the Mercedes me App (available on Google Play and the App Store) or by using the Mercedes me Charge card. Provided by ChargePoint, the Mercedes me Charge ecosystem simplifies the process of finding, using and paying for charging sessions from a smartphone app and from inside the vehicle using MBUX.

The all-new EQS 580 4MATIC - Features

Standard equipment highlights in the modern and progressive interior include the revolutionary MBUX Hyperscreen, with three displays merged seamlessly under a single 56-inch curved glass surface. Vehicles also come equipped with the latest generation of MBUX, which now offers an intuitive new zero-layer concept ensuring key applications are always at the top level of the screen so that the driver no longer needs to scroll through submenus or give voice commands to access commonly used applications.

The EQS comes standard with a power tilt and sliding panoramic sun roof consisting of two modules that together form a large glass surface, resulting in a light and airy feeling in the interior. Additional thoughtful interior elements include leather seating surfaces, wireless smartphone integration, wireless charging in the front and an Acoustic Comfort package designed to quiet the cabin.

Additional options such as rapid-heating and ventilating front seats, active multicontour front seats with enhanced massage and comfort headrests, head up display, AIR BALANCE cabin fragrance system and 10 degree rear-axle steering are included in the popular Premium Package. The 10-degree rear-axle steering contributes to the agile and dynamic impression of the EQS. This enables a turning circle of 35.7 feet for the EQS, which is over 17 feet long. Incredibly, this is equivalent to the turning circle of many models in the compact class. The respective rear-axle angles and trajectories are shown in the driving mode menu in the central display.

Quote

"This milestone signifies the beginning of the Mercedes-EQ era in Canada. We are excited for our customers from coast-to-coast to get behind the wheel of our groundbreaking all-electric luxury EQS 580 4MATIC sedan – the first of what will be an incredible lineup of Mercedes-EQ vehicles coming to our market. We look forward to continuing the hard work we've started with all of our dealer partners as we execute Mercedes-Benz Canada's transition to 'electric only' in the years to come."

- Eva Wiese, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 965 people in 17 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 36,240 vehicles in 2021. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the eighth consecutive year.

