Tommy Fleetwood of Team Europe wins Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon at 45th Ryder Cup

Award given to one outstanding player who embodies the true spirit of the Ryder Cup, and makes better decisions on and off the course

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Tommy Fleetwood of Team Europe has been named the recipient of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon following the conclusion of the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.

The Award – named for two of the game's greats, Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin – celebrates the competitor who best embodies the true spirit of the event while displaying a commitment to playing with integrity and making better decisions on and off the course.

Fleetwood delivered a standout performance at Bethpage Black, finishing the 2025 Ryder Cup with a 4–1–0 record, contributing four critical points to Europe's commanding performance. Playing alongside Rory McIlroy, the pairing once again proved unbeatable, posting decisive foursome victories over Collin Morikawa and Harris English. Fleetwood also partnered with Justin Rose to secure two fourball wins, including a 3 and 2 triumph over Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau. With these results, Fleetwood's career Ryder Cup record now stands at 7–3–2, giving him the highest winning percentage among European players with at least 10 matches played.

But it was not only Fleetwood's statistics that defined his week -- it was the way he carried himself in the heat of competition. In tense moments, Fleetwood remained a calming presence, reinforcing his reputation as a trusted and reliable teammate and integral member of the European team room. He handled the intensity of the New York crowd with grace and demonstrated that true success in the Ryder Cup is measured not only by points won but by winning the right way.

Speaking about winning the Award, Tommy Fleetwood said; "When you play in a team event like this you don't necessarily set out to win individual awards, but to focus on playing the right way and make the right decisions when it matters most. But to be acknowledged like this, winning an award that is named after such legends as Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin and in some way follow in their footsteps, is very cool. Sportsmanship is important to our game and the Ryder Cup is the most intense environment we experience, and things can always happen that test you, but Luke Donald has instilled in this team an amazing attitude that we should always play with the right spirit. That has really helped us get over the line and win the Ryder Cup once again."

The Nicklaus-Jacklin Award was first introduced in 2021, honoring players whose actions mirror the same spirit Jacklin and Nicklaus displayed in the 1969 Ryder Cup when Nicklaus conceded a two-foot putt to Jacklin for a halved match resulting in the first tie in Ryder Cup history, proving that sportsmanship and respect take precedence over rivalry. Fleetwood is the fourth player to receive this honor joining a distinguished group of players. Justin Rose of Team Europe received the award at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome as featured in the recent documentary Defining Decisions. In its inaugural year, Dustin Johnson of the United States and Sergio Garcia of Team Europe took home the honor at Whistling Straits.

"At Aon, we are proud to present the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award, which honors the spirit of integrity, teamwork, and sportsmanship -- values that are at the heart of both the Ryder Cup and our commitment to clients," said Andy Marcell, CEO of Global Solutions at Aon. "This year's winner exemplifies the power of making better decisions under pressure, a principle that drives our work every day. Just as the award celebrates individuals who elevate their teams and inspire others, Aon partners with organizations to help them navigate complexity and achieve their ambitions through informed, confident choices. Congratulations to Tommy Fleetwood whose leadership on and off the course reflects the very best of what this award stands for."

The 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black was a historic contest concluding in a triumphant 15–13 win for Team Europe. They built an early lead through dominant foursome play and held off a determined U.S. team who fought back hard in the singles to secure victory on American soil for the first time since 2012. The competition showcased the drama and spirit that define the Ryder Cup -- unforgettable pairings, moments of high pressure, and displays of sportsmanship that reinforced why this event remains one of the most compelling in sport.

Learn more about the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon here.

