TOM LOMBARDI APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF NETWORK NFT STUDIOS

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Lombardi as President of Network NFT Studios, a newly created division within Network for the research and development of non-fungible tokens – NFTs – related to media and entertainment properties.

"Tom's leadership qualities, paired with his high level business and digital acumen, sets the compass for Network NFT Studios to strategically embrace this exciting NFT platform and the Web 3.0 universe. Tom's vision for our NFT initiatives complements the content Network produces, leverages our strategic talent relationships, and dovetails with our creative team's expertise. The appointment of Tom Lombardi as President of Network NFT Studios serves as an important milestone as we continue to allocate capital towards this new and exciting opportunity," said Derik Murray, Founder and CEO of Network.

Tom has over 20 years of experience in investment banking, asset management, and emerging technologies ̶ most recently focused on decentralized financial systems and tokenized incentive structures. He also serves as adjunct professor of finance at Pepperdine University, teaching Digital Asset Finance to MBA students. Tom's past experiences include Managing Director at 3iQ, the investment fund manager of the first TSX-listed public cryptocurrency funds with $2.5 billion under management. He was formerly a Director with Wave Financial, leading the digital asset investment team in Los Angeles, and was the Head of Growth for the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, working with global companies on how to embrace blockchain technology. After business school, he worked at West Partners, a $500 million private equity firm, and began his career as an investment banking analyst with Bank of America. Tom is the proud NFT owner of a CryptoPunk, Pudgy Penguin and a litter of rare Mooncats from 2017.

"NFTs not only help creators monetize their content, this revolutionary technology enables them to engage directly with audiences, incentivize devote followers, and involve communities in the creative process. Network is uniquely positioned to develop NFT programs alongside their original entertainment properties working with top talent, high quality production, and global distribution channels. We are already in discussions with a lineup of well-known IP holders, production studios and cultural icons to collaborate on a premium slate of long-term NFT initiatives."

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners. Newly formed Network NFT Studios collaborates with IP owners, artists, and top talent to create, distribute, and monetize NFT campaigns and related initiatives in the digital universe.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

