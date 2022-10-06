BEAUTY POWERHOUSE COTY ANNOUNCES NEW CORPORATE PURPOSE, VISION, AND VALUES

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Coty (NYSE: COTY), one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, colour cosmetics, and skin and body care, unveils its new corporate identity. Centered around the value of fearless kindness, Coty announces its new company purpose: together, we unleash every vision of beauty. The introduction of this framework represents the next phase in Coty's growth under the vision and leadership of CEO, Sue Y. Nabi.

Sue Nabi, Coty's CEO, said: "Beauty has always been, and will always be, at the heart of society and culture. The question of what is beautiful has built and fueled our industry through time. We believe that today, no one can control or should dictate what is or is not beautiful. Beauty is formless, like water, a constantly evolving and adapting concept. Therefore, we need to UNDEFINE the notion of beauty."

In pursuit of our purpose to unleash every vision of beauty, Coty is on a mission to create forward thinking beauty: products that provide new, innovative, and simply better science-based solutions. Since 1904, Coty has fearlessly pioneered innovation across the beauty industry. The company has a history of 'firsts' and 'bests' that has laid the foundation for the industry as we know it today. For over a century, Coty's brands have been empowering people to express themselves and create their own vision of beauty.

A key part of this new perspective is a belief in working together and with the wider beauty industry on a singular mission of breaking down barriers in beauty. This ambition from Coty fearlessly acknowledges the role and responsibility of the beauty industry to address harmful stereotypes and transform for the 21st Century.

Sue Y. Nabi continues: "Co-creation is at the heart of what we do. It is to business as symbiosis is to nature. Together, we can not only solve the problems we face, but create synergies that will lead to innovations that will surpass anything we could have created alone. Collaboration is the catalyst for creating forward-thinking beauty. In synchrony with our people, our partners, and our customers, we will develop products that provide new, innovative, and simply better science-based solutions. Together, we will make over the world of beauty."

Following a business-wide review, Coty has gone a step further, codifying its corporate values under the framework of fearless kindness – its processes, businesses, and people are now anchored in this philosophy. The business sees fearless kindness as a strength; a value to live by and a commitment to stand by. This vision was launched internally over the summer, receiving overwhelming support of Coty's 11,000 associates around the world.

Coty encapsulates its new identity under a tagline which invites all its associates, partners, consumers and beyond to join the movement: Coty, Fearless. Forward. You.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, colour cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

