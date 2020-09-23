Together in the Fight!

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Calgary and Southern Alberta Chapter is pleased to announce that the 31st Annual 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the prestigious Earl Grey Golf Club.

"This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors. We feel very grateful for their commitment to helping us #EndCF," says tournament co-chair, Debbie Carver.

2020 Sponsors:

Alberta Wild Rose Sweetheart Rose Rosebud Ocean Trailer Cision Saskatchewan Mining and

Mineral Inc

Carbon Graphics Group Korth Group

John & Natasha Hubbard



The 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic is the longest all-female golf tournament event in Calgary that has raised over $1.18 million to support cystic fibrosis research, advocacy and clinical care for the 4,200 Canadians currently living with the fatal genetic disease.

For more information on the 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic, contact:

Debbie Carver

Phone: (403) 630-0302

Email: [email protected]

Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. At present, there is no cure.

CF causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs. The degree of cystic fibrosis severity differs from person to person, however, the persistence and on-going infection in the lungs, with destruction of lungs and loss of lung function, eventually leads to death in people with CF.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada, is one of the world's top three charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and is an internationally recognized leader in funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. We invest more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $300 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world's highest survival rates for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. The median age of survival is 51 years, however 50 per cent of those that die from cystic fibrosis are under 35. There is no cure. #ENDCF

For further information: Jeanette Demers-Weir, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Calgary and Southern AB, Manager of Community Development, Phone: 403-266-5295, www.cysticfibrosis.ca

