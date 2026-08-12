Together for Nature Tour Featuring Indigenous Artists and Land Protectors Announced

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, environmental non-profits and Indigenous organizers announced the "Together for Nature Tour," a multi-city tour taking place across southern Ontario this September. Bringing together Indigenous artists, youth and land protectors, the tour is an opportunity for Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples to come together to raise our voices for nature and all our relations through story and song.

Ontario Nature and Legal Advocates for Nature's Defence (LAND) invite you to hear from Okiniwak, Here We Stand and the Friends of the Attawapiskat River, who are travelling from northern Ontario to share their stories. Celebrated Inuk singer-songwriter Susan Aglukark will be headlining the tour.

"We ask you to join us, to celebrate our culture, to live in harmony with nature," shared Michel Koostachin of the Friends of the Attawapiskat River, who is among the keynote speakers.

"During this tour, it's my hope to share the message of protecting the land, water and our people. There is great risk in the name of fast-tracked development. What's called the Ring of Fire – it's our home, it's also the lungs of Mother Earth. Everyone stands to be affected, and we ask you to join us in this conversation, and together, we'll learn what it means to stand for the land," shared Indigenous youth Ramon Kataquapit from Attawapiskat First Nation and co-founder of Okiniwak.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, September 15 in Ottawa at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church – with special guest Terra Lightfoot

Wednesday, September 16 in Toronto at the Knox Presbyterian Church

Thursday, September 17 in Kitchener at the St. Matthews Centre

Friday, September 18 in London at the Metropolitan United Church

Tour Details

Doors open: 6:15pm

Performance: 7:00 – 9:30pm

Musical performances by Susan Aglukark in each location and a musical performance by Terra Lightfoot (in Ottawa only)

Keynote addresses from Okiniwak, Here We Stand and the Friends of the Attawapiskat River

Screening of the short film, Here We Stand

Important conservation news from Ontario Nature and LAND

Tickets for each event are $30. Check out the event webpage for more details.

Background

Together for Nature Tour webpage

Ontario Nature protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. A charitable organization, Ontario Nature represents 9,500 members, 130,000 supporters and 158 member groups from across Ontario. Learn more at: ontarionature.org.

protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. A charitable organization, Ontario Nature represents 9,500 members, 130,000 supporters and 158 member groups from across Ontario. Learn more at: ontarionature.org. Legal Advocates for Nature's Defence (LAND) is an environmental law non-profit based in Northern Ontario dedicated to advancing access to justice, to protect nature and Indigenous rights. Learn more at: naturesdefence.ca.

is an environmental law non-profit based in Northern Ontario dedicated to advancing access to justice, to protect nature and Indigenous rights. Learn more at: naturesdefence.ca. Okiniwak is an Indigenous youth-led movement uniting First Nations youth across Canada to advocate for Indigenous equity and equality. Learn more at: instagram.com/okiniwak.

is an Indigenous youth-led movement uniting First Nations youth across Canada to advocate for Indigenous equity and equality. Learn more at: instagram.com/okiniwak. Here We Stand is an Indigenous youth-led movement to protect our inherent and Treaty rights, our ways of life, the land, the water and animals for current and future generations. Learn more at: instagram.com/here_we_stand.

is an Indigenous youth-led movement to protect our inherent and Treaty rights, our ways of life, the land, the water and animals for current and future generations. Learn more at: instagram.com/here_we_stand. The Friends of the Attawapiskat River is a Treaty 9 Indigenous grassroots advocacy group dedicated to protecting the health of the waters, people and communities living downstream of the proposed Ring of Fire. Learn more at: friendsoftheattawapiskatriver.ca.

is a Treaty 9 Indigenous grassroots advocacy group dedicated to protecting the health of the waters, people and communities living downstream of the proposed Ring of Fire. Learn more at: friendsoftheattawapiskatriver.ca. Susan Aglukark is a JUNO award-winning Inuk singer-songwriter, an eloquent speaker and strong advocate who shares her experiences as an Inuk growing up in Nunavut, as well as the challenges faced by northern communities and Indigenous youth through her music. Learn more at: susanaglukark.com.

is a JUNO award-winning Inuk singer-songwriter, an eloquent speaker and strong advocate who shares her experiences as an Inuk growing up in Nunavut, as well as the challenges faced by northern communities and Indigenous youth through her music. Learn more at: susanaglukark.com. Terra Lightfoot is a JUNO and Polaris Music Prize nominated roots-rock singer-songwriter originally from Hamilton who now lives in the Haliburton area where Terra "can't help but be more connected to the natural world." Terra also volunteers with Turtle Guardians in her area to safeguard our reptilian friends. Learn more at: terralightfoot.com.

We acknowledge that there are 46 treaties and other agreements that cover the territory, now called Ontario, and our roles and responsibilities as Treaty partners. We recognize the inherent rights and responsibilities of Indigenous Nations, who have cared for and governed Turtle Island since time immemorial.

SOURCE Ontario Nature

John Hassell, Communications and Engagement Director, Editor, Ontario Nature, 416-786-2171, [email protected].; Kerrie Blaise, Founder and Legal Counsel, Legal Advocates for Nature's Defence, 705-978-4034, [email protected]