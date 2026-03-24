Broad Coalition of Civil Society Organizations Calls for a Halt to the Consolidation of Ontario's Conservation Authorities

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -

What: The day before the Ontario Legislature's Spring session is expected to table the 2026 Budget and sweeping changes to the Conservation Authorities Act, a cross-sector coalition of Ontarians will be calling on the provincial government to halt its plan to consolidate Ontario's 36 conservation authorities into nine sprawling regional authorities overseen by a centralized provincial agency.

Laurel Creek Conservation Area © Carl Hiebert / Grand River Conservation Authority (CNW Group/Ontario Nature)

When: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, from 1:00 – 1:30 PM

Where: Queen's Park Media Studio, Room 149, Main Legislative Building, 111 Wellesley Street West, Toronto

Who: Speakers will include representatives from a newly established Watershed Conservation Coalition of 74 professionals with decades of service to watershed resource management, Ontario Nature, the National Farmers Union-Ontario (NFU‑O), and the Federation of Ontario Cottagers' Associations.

Media not currently accredited by the Queen's Park (Legislative Assembly) Media Gallery and seeking to attend must register in advance with the Press Gallery Coordinator. Please contact the coordinator in person at Room 387A, by phone at 416-325-7922 or by email at [email protected].

We acknowledge that there are 46 treaties and other agreements that cover the territory, now called Ontario, and our roles and responsibilities as Treaty partners. We recognize the inherent rights and responsibilities of Indigenous Nations, who have cared for and governed Turtle Island since time immemorial.

Background

Despite overwhelming opposition and the urging of caution from an exceptionally wide and diverse cross-section of Ontario society, the Government of Ontario remains intent on advancing ill-conceived plans to consolidate Ontario's 36 conservation authorities into nine sprawling regional authorities.

Watershed Conservation Coalition. A newly established group of seventy-four dedicated and concerned professionals who have given decades of service to guide and support local science-based and watershed resource management. These professionals have come together in response to the province's proposed sweeping changes to our Conservation Authorities.

Ontario Nature protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. A charitable organization, Ontario Nature represents 9,500 members, 130,000 supporters and 150 member groups from across Ontario. At the 'Guelph Conference' in 1941, the Federation of Ontario Naturalists (now Ontario Nature), along with the Ontario Conservation and Reforestation Association, launched the Conservation Authority system in Ontario.

National Farmers Union-Ontario (NFU-O) is an accredited farm organization representing thousands of passionate, innovative farmers across Ontario since 1969. Together, they work to achieve agricultural policies that ensure dignity and income security for farmers, while protecting and enhancing rural environments for current and future generations.

Federation of Ontario Cottagers' Associations (FOCA) exists to protect the interests of Ontario's waterfront property owners and to champion the long-term health of the environment, local communities, and the cottage experience itself. FOCA has been the voice of the Ontario waterfront since 1963, including more than 550 lake and road associations, and permanent and seasonal residents.

SOURCE Ontario Nature

To arrange interviews with the speakers or for more information, contact: Tony Morris, Conservation Policy and Campaigns Director, Ontario Nature at 416-444-8419 ext. 239 or [email protected]; Janet Stavinga, Former Chair, Mississippi-Valley Source Protection Committee, Vice-Chair, Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, Mayor of Goulbourn Township and Ottawa City Councillor at 613-296-1848 or [email protected]