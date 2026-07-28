Stronger Protections for Ontario's Most Vulnerable Species are Needed

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- On World Nature Conservation Day, a new report published by Ontario Nature demonstrates how Bill 5's Species Conservation Act (SCA), which repealed the Endangered Species Act (ESA), creates critical protection gaps for 106 migratory birds, aquatic species and species of Special Concern.

Piping Plover © Stephen Muskie

The report – Bridging the Gap: Assessing Recent Changes to Species at Risk Protections in Ontario – shows that the ESA provided an effective, though imperfect, framework for species conservation and recovery. The loss of this framework is a symptom of a much broader trend in weakened environmental protections across the province and beyond, where the most vulnerable species and habitats are seen as "red tape". This pattern exacerbates the ongoing biodiversity crisis, which will ultimately undermine the economic and social resilience of Ontario, in addition to further imperiling our precious natural world.

"In the midst of a biodiversity crisis, it is disappointing that legal protections for some of Ontario's most vulnerable species have been weakened. Our economic future depends on a healthy natural world where species thrive," said Ontario Nature's Conservation Policy and Campaigns Director, Tony Morris.

The SCA offloads responsibility for protecting migratory birds and aquatic species to the federal government, de-lists Special Concern species, has a far weaker definition of habitat, includes discretionary power for the cabinet to decide which at-risk species receive protection and even eliminates recovery strategies, amongst other problematic changes.

Ontario Nature's analysis demonstrates that the Endangered Species Act was not duplicative to the federal Species at Risk Act (SARA); rather, it served as part of a collaborative and complementary federal-provincial commitment to protecting species at risk. In 2007, the Endangered Species Act was passed with the support of all political parties demonstrating a broad political consensus on the importance of biodiversity. Nature is fundamental to our national identity. It is vital that we safeguard our precious natural areas and the species that inhabit them to ensure the future well-being of all residents of Ontario.

Background

The Government of Ontario passed Bill 5 (Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025) on June 4, 2025. Among other effects, this omnibus legislation replaced the Endangered Species Act, 2007 (ESA) with the much weaker and performative Species Conservation Act (SCA)

Full report.

Tracked Changes: The Decline of Ontario's Legal Protections for Nature since 2018

Ontario Nature protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. A charitable organization, Ontario Nature represents 9,500 members, 130,000 supporters and 158 member groups from across Ontario.

We acknowledge that there are 46 treaties and other agreements that cover the territory, now called Ontario, and our roles and responsibilities as Treaty partners. We recognize the inherent rights and responsibilities of Indigenous Nations, who have cared for and governed Turtle Island since time immemorial.

SOURCE Ontario Nature

John Hassell, Communications and Engagement Director, Editor, [email protected], 416-786-2171