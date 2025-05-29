TOEFL IBT® TRANSFORMS FOR TODAY'S GLOBAL LEARNERS

The World's First and Most Respected High-Stakes English Test Announces a Fairer, More Accessible, Smarter and Tailored Experience

PRINCETON, N.J., May 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- ETS, a global leader in education and talent solutions, today announced a series of experience-focused enhancements to the TOEFL iBT® test. Grounded in the organization's mission to advance the science of measurement to power human progress, these updates are designed to make the TOEFL experience fairer and more accessible for students, without compromising the academic integrity and reliability trusted by institutions for over six decades.

Beginning May 30, 2025, test takers using the TOEFL iBT Home Edition will see immediate improvements to the support and structure of the at-home testing experience. Broader refinements to test adaptivity, turnaround time and score reporting will go into effect January 2026.

"I learned English outside of a formal classroom, so I understand the challenges of nontraditional learning," said Omar Chihane, Global General Manager of TOEFL at ETS. "We're transforming TOEFL to be more fair, flexible and relevant, so no student is held back by how or where they learned.

We've updated niche topics like Greek mythology with more real-world academic content that reflects today's global student, relevant regardless of their background. Whether testing at a center in India or from home in Denmark, every student deserves a fair shot to demonstrate their English proficiency. That's our mission."

Experience Enhancements

A More Supportive At-Home Testing Experience (Starting May 30, 2025)

Key elements of the TOEFL iBT Home Edition have been redesigned to create a more seamless and supportive experience, updates include:

ETS-trained in-house proctors for consistent support throughout the testing session

AI-assisted identity verification (ENTRUST) to confirm test taker identity while easing check-in friction

Simplified registration and test-day workflow, reducing stress and administrative hurdles

A Personalized, More Efficient Testing Experience (Starting January 2026)

ETS will implement a multistage adaptive design for the Reading and Listening sections of the TOEFL iBT. This means the test will adjust in real time based on how a student performs. Additionally, traditional content will be supplemented with modern, equitable topics. The tailored test will:

Better reflect how students use English in real academic settings, like group discussions and project work

Use content that is relevant, accessible and carefully reviewed to reduce cultural bias

Easier-to-Understand Scoring That Aligns with Global Standards (Starting January 2026)

In addition to their traditional scoring, TOEFL iBT will introduce an intuitive score scale of 1-6.

This additional score will directly align with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) - the world's most widely recognized English proficiency framework, making score interpretation simpler and more consistent:

Score reports will display both the 1–6 banded scale and the traditional 0–120 scale

Institutions will receive training and resources to ensure a smooth integration

Test takers can better connect TOEFL scores to prior learning and familiar benchmarks such as the CEFR

Other key enhancements include:

Upgraded audio equipment: All test center headphones worldwide are being replaced with state-of-the-art custom 'stereophones,' developed in collaboration with renowned audio brand Koss.

Expanded prep resources: New materials, including free items, designed to support the enhanced TOEFL iBT experience will be available starting in July.

Faster score reporting: Students will receive scores within 72 hours or less, enabling them to meet application deadlines with greater confidence.

Simplified registration: A redesigned process makes it easier to find and book a test—whether at a center or at home.

"Since 1964, the TOEFL iBT has helped millions unlock opportunities through global education and been the benchmark in high-stakes English testing," said Rohit Sharma, Senior Vice President of Global Mobility Solutions at ETS. "We're preserving that high bar for quality while evolving the experience around it – removing friction, improving fairness and making the process more inclusive for students worldwide."

Built for Today's Students. Trusted by the World's Institutions.

Today's learners expect testing that is flexible, efficient and relevant to their backgrounds and academic goals, while institutions require results they can trust. TOEFL continues to deliver on both. With more than 2,300 test centers in 120+ countries and a secure, streamlined Home Edition, students benefit from greater access, faster results and scoring that reflects real-world communication.

Accepted by 100% of universities in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia, and by over 13,000 institutions worldwide, TOEFL iBT is the gold standard in high-stakes English testing. Its fair, modern assessment experience, strong security and CEFR-aligned scores give institutions the confidence they need to make admissions decisions and students the most reliable way to showcase their English proficiency.

To learn more about the TOEFL iBT and stay updated on upcoming experience enhancements, visit www.ets.org/toefl and follow TOEFL on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About the TOEFL iBT test

The TOEFL iBT test is the most respected, accepted and preferred test of academic English-language proficiency, used for study, work and immigration. More than 13,000 institutions in 160+ countries worldwide accept TOEFL iBT scores to make high-stakes decisions. The test is a crucial component of the world-class TOEFL Family of Assessments, offering tools for English-language proficiency starting with learners 8+. Powered by ETS, these assessments are rooted in 75 years of research and expertise, building equitable ways to measure proficiency while empowering people and institutions around the globe to turn aspirations into reality. TOEFL is a passionate journey partner, providing learners access, authority and support to move the world. For more information, visit www.ets.org/toefl.

About ETS

ETS is a global education and talent solutions organization enabling lifelong learners to be future ready. We advance the science of measurement to build the benchmarks for fair and valid skill assessment. We are committed to powering human progress by promoting skill proficiency, empowering upward mobility and unlocking more opportunities for everyone, everywhere. Our assessment products – including the TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE, and Praxis Assessments – as well as our innovative solutions and subsidiaries help 50 million people each year to clarify their strengths and find opportunities for growth in education, work and beyond. We continue to operate around the world, with offices in 25 locations and operations in 200 countries and territories. www.ets.org

