Todd Smithline Joins Kivuto's Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Kivuto Solutions, a leading provider of digital solutions for the education industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Todd Smithline to its Board of Directors.

Smithline brings a wealth of legal expertise to Kivuto's Board. He has over 25 years of experience advising Silicon Valley's leading companies in the IP, technology and data relationships at the core of their businesses. Additionally, his role as a lecturer at the UC Berkley School of Law gives him invaluable insights into Kivuto's target market. Smithline has appeared twice on Intellectual Asset Magazine's list of the world's leading IP strategists.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Board at Kivuto," said Smithline. "They have an excellent team in place already, and the company's new leadership and direction makes this a very exciting time to join."

"Todd will be a fantastic addition to the Board," said Mark McKenzie, Kivuto's CEO. "His knowledge of IP law and education, and his proven experience as an advisor and leader, will be of immense value to Kivuto as we continue to evolve the company."

About Kivuto

Kivuto has been transforming the way schools manage and distribute digital resources to students and faculty for over 20 years.

Today, Kivuto streamlines the management and delivery of academic software, eTextbooks, cloud licenses, and all other types of digital resources used in education. Software vendors, textbook publishers, and academic institutions around the world rely on Kivuto to ensure the secure and successful delivery of digital assets to students, faculty, and school staff.

For more information, please visit kivuto.com.

