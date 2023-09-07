TOBAGROWN's Last Stand For 4 Cannabis Plants

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - On September 8th, accompanied by his legal team, TOBAGROWN's Jesse Lavoie will present their final arguments in a 3 year legal battle against the conservative provincial government's ban on Manitoba's federal right to grow 4 cannabis plants for personal use. A right that was taken from the citizens of Manitoba from the beginning of legalization.

"This law was unconstitutional when it was drafted, and it is unconstitutional now given the significant differences between the law as written in Quebec and the law as written in Manitoba, " said Jack Lloyd, one of TobaGrown's lawyers. It is clear the Murray-Hall (Quebec) decision does not bind the Manitoba courts given the significant differences between the two laws."

A rally in support of TOBAGROWN's last stand in court will be held at the Manitoba Legislative Building on the front steps on September 8th at 8:30am to 9:30am. All are welcome.

"We are confident that the Court will understand that Manitoba's prohibition is actually criminal law in nature because it allows for significant penalties such as imprisonment for up to one year, whereas Quebec's law imposes only a very small fine", said Kirk Tousaw, TobaGrown's other lawyer."

September 8th, 2023 Schedule

Manitoba Legislative Building Rally - 8:30am to 9:30am

Court - 10am to 12pm

SOURCE TobaGrown

For further information: Jesse Lavoie, [email protected]