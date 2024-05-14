To better understand the regulation of the profession - THE BARREAU DU QUÉBEC RELEASES INFORMATIVE VIDEO CLIPS INTENDED FOR INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES

MONTREAL, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Barreau du Québec announces the release of four informative video clips created specifically for First Nations and Inuit audiences. These aim to strengthen the confidence of indigenous citizens, particularly those from Nunavik, in the regulatory mechanisms of the profession.

These video clips address key topics such as the lawyer's role of protecting its clients' rights, the importance of the Code of Professional Conduct of Lawyers, the Barreau du Québec's mission to ensure the protection the public, the role of the Syndic as a body of control, as well as the different types of lawyers' fees.

These capsules were produced by the Barreau du Québec in response to one of the recommendations made by the Rapport sur la situation de la Cour itinérante au Nunavik, published in 2022 by Mtre Jean-Claude Latraverse, and their circulation align with the Barreau du Québec's action plan to fostering justice in the North. By working closely with justice organizations and local communities, the Barreau du Québec endeavours to underscore its commitment to providing enhanced means to effectively uphold its mission of protecting the public in Inuit and First Nations communities.

Presented by Mtre Fanny Wylde, native of Pikogan in Abitibi and first female lawyer in the history of the Algonquin Nation, they are available in three languages: Inuktitut, French and English. They can be found on the Barreau du Québec's website and have been shared on the Order's social platforms.

Click to view the Barreau du Québec's video clips.

Barreau du Québec

The Barreau du Québec is the professional order governing the practice of nearly 30,000 lawyers in all areas of the law. Its mission is to ensure the protection of the public, contribute to accessible and quality justice, and defend the rule of law. Its positions are adopted by its elected bodies following the analyses and recommendations of its advisory committees and expert panels.

Follow us to be the first informed of the latest news from the Barreau du Québec:

Facebook www.facebook.com/barreauduquebec

X (Twitter) twitter.com/BarreauduQuebec

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/barreau-du-quebec

Instagram www.instagram.com/barreauduquebec

SOURCE Barreau du Québec

For further information: Martine Meilleur, conseillère en relations publiques, Service des communications, Barreau du Québec, 514 954-3489 or [email protected]