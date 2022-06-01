Images available here

LAVAL, QC, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Groupe Sélection is proud to launch its new real estate brand Liva to meet the needs of customers in a fast-growing segment of the market. Liva rental apartment buildings will offer active retirees smart, connected units and a wide range of optional services.

Tailor-made living environments

With Liva, Groupe Sélection introduces a new offering at the intersection of technology and healthy living. Liva complexes will feature modern, functional, premium apartments, and will be designed to promote socializing and the residents' physical and psychological well-being. Residents will have their choice of a full range of optional services from Amika, a Québec-based Groupe Sélection partner that provides personalized autonomy-promoting home care and assistance. The experts at Kinelite, another valued Groupe Sélection partner, will also offer optional kinesiology services and individualized follow-ups to promote healthy and active lifestyles.

Residents will easily be able to meet their social and physical needs by taking advantage of the spacious common areas and the many premium facilities, like the pool, outdoor patio and the fitness room. They will have no shortage of options for planning their days out exactly how they like.

Technology that works for residents

All Liva apartments will be smart and connected, meaning that residents will be able to adjust lighting and temperature remotely and book services on demand. Apartments will also be equipped with the latest technology to ensure resident health and safety, including fall detection and medication reminders. These features will be very intuitive to use and access via the permanent in-unit tablet or mobile app.

The first Liva complex will be opened in Mirabel and will welcome its first residents by the end of 2022. Apartments can be reserved starting now, as the rental office, located at the Premium Outlets Montreal in Mirabel, opened its doors on May 30. Over the next few years as part of its District Union master plan, Groupe Sélection plans to construct nearly a dozen Liva complexes, beginning with projects in Rimouski, Chambly and Terrebonne.

Quotes

"Liva represents another innovative, exemplary Québec project from Groupe Sélection that will further enhance our residents' well-being and quality of life. These new complexes were conceived to accommodate the needs of a fast-growing segment of young retirees who want to live in a place where they can enjoy their independence to the fullest. Groupe Sélection will be the very first developer in North America to offer such an integrated and intuitive smart apartment solution to its clientele."

– Réal Bouclin, Founding President and CEO, Groupe Sélection

"Liva residents will enjoy modern apartments and open spaces that cater to the needs of independent individuals who want to enjoy their retirement or start preparing for retirement in an active community. We are launching Liva in light of numerous market studies that show how residential real estate for retirees has evolved over time. With these smart, connected apartments, Groupe Sélection is demonstrating its commitment to helping retirees stay independent and active for as long as possible. This offering cements the Groupe's status as a leader in multi-unit, multigenerational real estate."

– Éric Vincent, Senior Vice President and COO, Groupe Sélection

About Groupe Sélection

Groupe Sélection is an international leader in the creation of intergenerational living environments, which leverages its real estate platform to invest in innovative solutions and avant-garde multigenerational projects that improve residents' quality of life. Groupe Sélection's intergenerational vision and unique vertically integrated structure are key drivers of its continued geographic expansion and the diversification of its real estate products, which target young people, families, and retirees. Groupe Sélection has managed to maintain a customer satisfaction rate of 95% year after year amidst tremendous growth, due to the commitment of nearly 5,000 dedicated employees across Quebec. Groupe Sélection, whose head office is located in Laval, now has more than 70 housing complexes in operation, under construction and in development in Canada and the United States and assets valued at more than $5 billion. For more information please visit: www.groupeselection.com.

