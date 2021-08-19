TMX Group's Summer Interns Virtually Open The Market
Aug 19, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, joined the Company's summer 2021 Interns to celebrate the success of their internships and open the market.
At TMX, we believe our students are among the future leaders of the organization. Joining us during an exciting time at TMX, they were given the opportunity to apply their knowledge, creativity, past experience and skills, toward identifying opportunities for change and designing innovative solutions that put our clients first.
To learn more about our campus recruitment programs, visit: http://ms.spr.ly/6049VSWDJ
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies.
Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Rochelle Massiah-Udo, [email protected]
