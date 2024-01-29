TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group alumni, leaders, and long-tenured employees celebrated the 150th anniversary of Montreal Exchange (MX) by opening the market.

MX officially began 150 years ago in January 1874, when the Exchange was formally incorporated by an act of the Legislature of Quebec, becoming Canada's first chartered stock exchange.

TMX Group Opens the Market Monday, January 29, 2024

