TMEIC Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Disrupting the Industrial Power Electronics in Everything Market with its Visionary Modular PE System Technology

TMEIC has developed three path-breaking modular products Universal Power Conditioning System (U-PCS), Multiple Power Compensator (MPC), and Modular multilevel converters (MMC). The Universal PCS is designed to perform both energy generation and energy storage functions while offering high efficiency, cutting-edge features, and unparalleled reliability. It also significantly reduces the maintenance time as it allows seamless replacement of the faulty inverter module without disrupting the operation of the rest of the inverter modules. The company's modular approach not only offers superior reliability and efficiency but is also highly cost-effective.

"TMEIC's modular PE system solutions will help industries optimize overall operations and achieve their sustainability goals," said Gautham Gnanajothi Research Director. "For instance, its newly developed MMC technology can significantly enhance the performance of extra high-voltage power transmission systems. Its unique mechanical, electrical, and anti-seismic design allows this technology to address the evolving power network requirements such as higher flexibility in power exchanges among distributed renewables and cities (load centers), and better resilience against the rising number of natural disasters."

TMEIC's PV inverters have been able to achieve 3-5 percent higher annual power output compared to its competitors. With its advanced control capabilities, TMEIC's inverters can maintain maximum active power generation even when the cloud-edge phenomenon passes through the PV panels, which is dangerous and may damage PV inverters. The company's best-in-class strategy implementation is characterized by processes, tools, and activities that generate a consistent and repeatable level of success. Its digital manufacturing initiative through the use of 3D working model visualization showcases its outstanding engineering and endows TMEIC with a unique competitive advantage.

"TMEIC's focus on power electronics has enabled it to achieve above market average growth, registering 10 percent year-on-year revenue growth. The company currently holds the highest market share in the large-capacity PV inverters (100kW and above) segment and is looking to increase its overseas sales percentage as well," noted Gnanajothi. "With its state-of-the-art product design, TMEIC delivers industry-leading efficiency, reliability, performance, and flexibility to meet critical power demands. Other key functionalities that enhance customer ownership experience include a DC-to-DC chopper charging circuit, which extends battery and capacitor life, while the high-speed digital control ensures stable power supply to the critical load even for unbalanced and regenerative loads."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

It also presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 12104778469

E: [email protected]

About TMEIC

In order to respond to the needs of manufacturing sites that serve as a foundation for supporting society, TMEIC always sets its eyes on the future of industry, society and the environment as an industrial systems integrator striking a balance between the development of society and a beautiful global environment. TMEIC will contribute to manufacturing and environmental management through leadingedge technologies based on its core technologies of rotating machinery, power electronics and engineering.

P: +81-3-3277-4319

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

