TMEIC Introduces the TMdrive-Guardian™, a NEMA Type 3R Outdoor Enclosure for its Flagship Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drive - TMdrive®-MVe2

Innovative thermal management solution generates significant savings and protects in outdoor environments.

ROANOKE, Va., May 29, 2019 /CNW/ -- Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) announces the introduction of the TMdrive-Guardian™, an outdoor enclosure for its popular TMdrive®-MVe2 medium voltage (MV) variable frequency drive (VFD). The self-sufficient enclosure eliminates the need to house the drive in a temperature-controlled industrial control building or E-house and has the potential to save companies thousands of dollars, while making engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance a breeze.

"Our end-users understand that running HVAC systems to keep a VFD within its operating temperature is a significant expense over the life of the installation and takes up valuable indoor space," said Manish Verma, TMEIC Senior Sales Application Engineer. "This outdoor enclosure solution is a great option for customers where the results of a plant-wide energy audit provide evidence of potentially significant energy savings when converting a fixed speed motor to adjustable speed, but do not have the space or proper HVAC cooling in their existing MCC rooms to accommodate a VFD."

Cooling has remained a primary concern in the industry since MV air-cooled drives became a staple to accomplish energy savings, soft starting, and speed control for heavy rotating machinery such as pumps, compressors, fans, extruders, blowers, hoists, shredders, and many more applications. TMEIC's outdoor enclosure solves the thermal management challenge. Now, with the custom outdoor enclosure, the drive can be applied outdoors with short lead times and budget friendliness.

For specifications and other details, please download the datasheet.

Media Inquiries: Manish Verma, Senior Sales Application Engineer, Manish.Verma@tmeic.com

About Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC)

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation manufactures and sells variable frequency drives, motors, photovoltaic inverters and advanced automation systems for a range of industrial applications.

The North American operation –

TMEIC Corporation, headquartered in Roanoke, VA, designs, develops and engineers advanced automation, large AC and DC motors, photovoltaic inverters, and variable frequency drive systems for Renewable Energy, Metals, Material Handling, Oil & Gas, Mining, Paper, Testing and other industrial markets worldwide. We drive industry.

TMEIC Corporation, 2060 Cook Dr., Salem, VA 24153, USA

Tel: +1 540 283-2000

www.tmeic.com

SOURCE TMEIC

Related Links

http://www.tmeic.com

