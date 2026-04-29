Titiminas Silver Reports High-Grade Mineralization from First Channel Sampling Program and Identifies New Mineralized Episodes at the Madre Sierra Project, Peru

New high-grade Ag–Cu–Au vein system north of Madre Sierra, confirmation of CRD-style Ag–Pb–Zn mineralization in a past producing mine, and a 5 km contact zone vectoring toward a large-scale Cu–Mo porphyry target

LIMA, Peru, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Titiminas Silver Inc. (TSXV: TITI) ("Titiminas" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its flagship Madre Sierra Project in central Peru. The Company's geological team has confirmed high-grade Ag–Pb–Zn mineralization at the past-producing Titiminas CRD, a Carbonate Replacement Deposit-style system with over 500 m of existing underground development located within the Madre Sierra concession block. Surface and underground channel sampling have validated the continuity and tenor of mineralization at the Titiminas CRD, which the Company intends to incorporate into the planned drill program and into the design of a potential future mining operation alongside Madre Sierra.

In parallel, the Company has identified a new mineralization episode immediately north of the Madre Sierra mine, herein referred to as the Madre Sierra Norte (North Zone). This newly recognized Ag–Cu–Au vein system is exposed at surface and within historical underground workings and, together with the Titiminas CRD and the Janchiscocha porphyry target to the north, defines a ~5 km contact zone with significant expansion potential and clear vectoring toward a large-scale Cu–Mo porphyry target.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Titiminas CRD is a past-producing high-grade mine with over 500 m of existing underground development; the Company's geological team is reviewing historical records and, given its proximity to Madre Sierra, the Titiminas CRD will be incorporated into the planned drill program and potential future mining operation.

with over 500 m of existing underground development; the Company's geological team is reviewing historical records and, given its proximity to Madre Sierra, the Titiminas CRD will be incorporated into the planned drill program and potential future mining operation. High-grade CRD-style mineralization confirmed : a single 8.20 m channel-sampled trench (Trench 4633) returned 8.20 m @ 7.69 oz/t Ag, 10.18% Pb and 18.46% Zn at the Chambará limestone–dacite contact.

: a single 8.20 m channel-sampled trench (Trench 4633) returned at the Chambará limestone–dacite contact. Madre Sierra Norte – A new Ag–Cu–Au vein system identified in the North Zone at ~4,470 m a.s.l., with surface and underground exposure across 10 distinct structures.

identified in the North Zone at ~4,470 m a.s.l., with surface and underground exposure across 10 distinct structures. Increasing thickness and grade at depth : at the lower elevation of the valley (~4,315 m a.s.l.), a 7 m wide geological structure hosts a ~1.3 m true thickness mineralized zone grading 0.2 g/t Au, 9.97 oz/t Ag, 5.39% Cu, 0.49% Pb, and 0.01% Zn .

at the lower elevation of the valley (~4,315 m a.s.l.), a 7 m wide geological structure hosts a ~1.3 m true thickness mineralized zone grading . High-grade underground channel samples in the Madre Sierra Norte (North Zone) vein system over two mine levels (~250 m of workings), including 0.40 m @ 73.99 oz/t Ag; 0.40 m @ 14.53% Cu; 0.40 m @ 18.92 g/t Au.

over two mine levels (~250 m of workings), including Evidence of an integrated porphyry CRD–epithermal system, comprising CRD-style mineralization at Titiminas CRD and epithermal vein systems at Madre Sierra and Madre Sierra Norte, supported by zoned alteration (potassic and propylitic) and a high-grade molybdenum association at the Janchiscocha target.

TITIMINAS CRD – CHAMBARÁ LIMESTONE–DACITE CONTACT

Approximately 700 m east of the Madre Sierra veins, the Company has identified a Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) style system, herein referred to as the Titiminas CRD, developed at the contact between the Chambará limestone and the Madre Sierra dacite stock. The contact is traceable along approximately 5 km of strike, defining a major exploration corridor.

The Titiminas CRD is also a past-producing high-grade silver-lead-zinc mine with over 500 m of existing underground development, providing direct access to the mineralized horizon at multiple elevations. The Company's geological team is currently reviewing historical mine documentation, sections, metallurgical records and underground sampling data to fully integrate this asset into its development pipeline. Given the proximity of the Titiminas CRD to Madre Sierra and the demonstrated continuity of high-grade Ag–Pb–Zn mineralization, the Company intends to incorporate the Titiminas CRD into the planned drill program and into the design of a future potential mining operation alongside Madre Sierra, materially expanding the project's near-term production potential.

Surface widths of mineralized stratigraphy of up to ~8.2 m.

Over 500 m of existing underground development on the past-producing Titiminas CRD at the ~4,280 m a.s.l. level.

At the 4,633 m a.s.l. level, underground development on mineralized ore extends ~40 m down-dip from Trench 4633 (grades shown in the Decline 4633 table below).

Economic Ag–Pb–Zn grades confirmed by surface and underground channel sampling.

Trench 4633 – Single 8.20 m Continuous Channel

Trench 4633 is a single 8.20 m long continuous channel-sampled trench representing the true thickness of one mineralized horizon at the limestone–dacite contact. Nine channel samples were collected sequentially along the trench. The length-weighted average grade across the full 8.20 m is 7.69 oz/t Ag, 10.18% Pb and 18.46% Zn, with peak intervals of 1.20 m @ 12.50 oz/t Ag and 1.30 m @ 30.00% Zn†.

Sample Interval (m) Ag (oz/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) 6987 0.40 4.98 10.16 24.37 6988 0.10 8.90 12.33 23.50 6989 0.30 6.23 7.51 25.17 6990 1.50 4.12 5.98 8.51 6991 1.20 12.50 19.31 12.51 6992 0.90 6.36 8.36 12.97 6993 1.10 8.23 12.25 20.89 6994 1.40 8.19 7.48 21.63 6995 1.30 8.39 9.50 30.00 Trench 4633

(8.20 m

weighted avg.) 8.20 7.69 10.18 18.46

† Zinc values reported as 30.00% reflect the upper detection limit of the analytical method used; re-analysis with an extended-range procedure has been requested to determine the true grade.

Decline 4633 – Underground Continuation (~40 m down-dip)



Underground channel sampling along decline 4633, which extends approximately 40 m down-dip from Trench 4633, has confirmed the continuity of high-grade Ag–Pb–Zn CRD mineralization. Highlight samples include 0.60 m @ 14.85 oz/t Ag, 19.55% Pb and 30.00% Zn† (sample 6982), 0.80 m @ 28.55 oz/t Ag and 30.00% Pb† (sample 6986), and 1.50 m @ 15.03% Pb and 30.00% Zn† (sample 6980).

Sample Width (m) Ag (oz/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) 6980 1.50 7.81 15.03 30.00 6981 0.40 4.24 11.17 16.90 6982 0.60 14.85 19.55 30.00 6983 0.80 6.17 6.16 19.23 6984 0.90 2.80 6.38 18.82 6985 0.50 10.35 26.06 14.08 6986 0.80 28.55 30.00 12.44

† Lead and zinc values reported as 30.00% reflect the upper detection limit of the analytical method used.

NEW MINERALIZATION EPISODE – MADRE SIERRA NORTE / NORTH ZONE (AG–CU–AU)

A new mineralization episode has been identified in Madre Sierra Norte (North Zone), located immediately north of the Madre Sierra mine. The episode is associated with multiple Ag–Cu–Au-bearing quartz veins located at approximately 4,470 m a.s.l., exposed both at surface and within historical underground workings.

Average vein widths of ~0.50 m at 4,470 m a.s.l.

True width increases to ~1.3 m average at 4,315 m a.s.l. within a 7 m wide geological structure.

Tensional vein geometries indicative of a dilatant structural setting.

High silver, copper and gold content.

Surface Channel Sampling – Madre Sierra Norte / North Zone Veins



Surface channel samples and an ore stockpile sample from the new Ag–Cu–Au vein system are presented below. Highlight intervals include 0.45 m @ 9.29 g/t Au, 13.60 oz/t Ag, 1.74% Cu, 9.67% Pb and 1.85% Zn (sample 40056), and an ore stockpile sample grading 40.68 oz/t Ag (sample 40036).

Sample Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (oz/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Location 40031 0.40 0.004 2.72 0.01 0.06 0.02 Surface 40032 0.60 3.15 11.51 0.04 0.17 0.005 Surface 40033 0.70 1.30 7.74 0.02 0.12 0.005 Surface 40034 0.72 0.004 6.40 0.02 0.12 0.005 Surface 40035 0.80 1.60 11.86 0.04 0.11 0.01 Surface 40036 Stockpile 1.10 40.68 0.13 0.30 0.01 Surface 40038 0.45 0.004 21.18 0.07 0.16 0.02 Surface 40039 0.45 1.45 2.55 0.01 0.17 0.00 Surface 40041 0.40 0.004 3.02 0.01 0.09 0.02 Surface 40043 0.80 0.004 4.16 0.01 0.09 0.01 Surface 40045 0.40 0.004 27.08 0.09 0.05 0.01 Surface 40046 0.45 0.30 3.89 0.01 0.26 0.02 Surface 40050 0.90 4.25 2.85 0.04 0.87 0.05 Surface 40056 0.45 9.29 13.60 1.74 9.67 1.85 Surface

Underground Channel Sampling – Madre Sierra Norte / North Zone Mine, Levels 1 & 2 (~250 m of workings)

Channel samples from rehabilitated workings on Levels 1 and 2 of the Madre Sierra Norte / North Zone mine are presented below. Notable individual samples include 0.40 m @ 73.99 oz/t Ag (sample 500100), 0.40 m @ 14.53% Cu (sample 500115), 0.40 m @ 18.92 g/t Au with 5.25% Pb and 1.01% Zn (sample 500135), and 0.70 m @ 7.20% Pb and 18.15% Zn (sample 500157).

Sample Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (oz/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Location 500097 0.40 0.90 7.77 0.83 0.21 0.01 Level 1 500100 0.40 1.10 73.99 4.26 1.53 0.01 Level 1 500103 0.40 2.59 14.54 5.37 0.36 0.04 Level 1 500104 0.40 0.90 2.39 1.66 0.06 0.04 Level 1 500111 0.40 0.05 4.89 0.24 0.33 0.02 Level 1 500112 0.40 0.05 22.74 0.39 0.92 0.13 Level 1 500114 0.40 2.10 4.53 5.61 0.15 0.03 Level 1 500115 0.40 1.60 8.73 14.53 0.54 0.05 Level 1 500120 0.40 0.05 41.62 0.62 0.36 0.74 Level 1 500121 0.40 0.50 32.56 0.29 0.36 0.05 Level 1 500123 1.00 0.05 3.93 0.20 0.48 0.02 Level 1 500124 0.40 0.05 24.52 1.10 0.28 0.08 Level 1 500127 0.40 0.05 21.65 1.73 1.29 0.36 Level 1 500128 0.40 0.05 4.47 4.47 0.25 0.09 Level 1 500130 0.40 0.05 4.43 2.54 0.21 0.04 Level 1 500134 1.20 1.99 13.26 4.10 0.51 0.05 Level 2 500135 0.40 18.92 9.87 0.49 5.25 1.01 Level 2 500136 1.20 9.76 8.62 1.22 6.10 1.37 Level 2 500137 0.40 6.09 6.65 4.40 0.56 0.08 Level 2 500138 0.40 1.39 10.49 13.69 0.54 0.05 Level 2 500144 0.50 1.29 3.74 0.93 1.88 2.24 Level 2 500145 0.60 0.50 6.62 0.43 1.40 0.08 Level 2 500148 0.40 0.60 3.46 1.26 1.48 5.14 Level 2 500149 0.50 2.10 4.24 0.71 1.50 2.14 Level 2 500151 0.40 2.70 12.49 10.10 1.32 1.50 Level 2 500152 0.50 2.79 9.70 4.77 0.97 0.56 Level 2 500153 0.48 1.20 14.19 3.28 1.69 0.04 Level 2 500154 0.40 4.58 9.47 1.68 0.30 0.14 Level 2 500157 0.70 4.40 3.64 1.93 7.20 18.15 Level 2

INTEGRATED GEOLOGICAL MODEL

The work to date supports an integrated, multi-episodic mineralizing system at Madre Sierra, comprising:

CRD-style Ag–Pb–Zn replacement bodies at the Chambará limestone–dacite contact (distal expression);

Polymetallic Ag–Pb–Zn and Ag–Cu–Au veins hosted in the dacite stock (intermediate expression);

A potential Cu–Mo porphyry system at depth, vectored by potassic alteration and high-grade molybdenum at the Janchiscocha target (proximal expression).

This vertical and lateral metal zonation is consistent with classic Cordilleran polymetallic districts of central and southern Peru.

COMMENTARY FROM THE VP OF EXPLORATION

"These results confirm what the geology has been telling us since we began systematic work on the property: Madre Sierra is a fully integrated, multi-episodic mineral system. The combination of high-grade CRD-style Ag–Pb–Zn mineralization at the limestone–dacite contact, a brand-new Ag–Cu–Au vein system in Madre Sierra Norte (North Zone), and the potassic–propylitic alteration footprint at Janchiscocha are textbook elements of a Cordilleran polymetallic district with porphyry roots.

What is particularly compelling is the metal zonation we are now seeing across the property: silver-rich polymetallic veins (Ag–Au–Cu + Pb–Zn at Madre Sierra), quartz veins (Ag–Cu–Au at Madre Sierra Norte / North Zone), the carbonate contact (Ag–Zn–Pb at Titiminas CRD), and the hydrothermal alteration evidence (potassic and propylitic) indicate the location of a Cu–Mo porphyry target at depth. In my experience exploring porphyry and epithermal cordilleran systems in Peru and Chile, this is exactly the architecture you want to see when vectoring toward a large-scale Cu–Mo discovery at depth.

With a ~5 km contact zone now defined, we have a multi-target pipeline that will support a robust resource delineation drill program and create meaningful news flow for shareholders over the coming quarters," said Helmut Herrera, VP of Exploration of Titiminas Silver Inc.

ABOUT TITIMINAS SILVER INC.

Titiminas Silver Inc. is a Peru-focused silver developer advancing the high-grade, past-producing Madre Sierra mine in the Ricran District, Jauja Province, Region of Junin, central Peru. The Company is pursuing a phased development strategy designed to fast-track production at Madre Sierra under Peru's small-mining regime, while concurrently evaluating expansion potential and pursuing strategic acquisitions to build a multi-asset, mid-tier silver producer in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helmut Herrera, VP of Exploration of Titiminas Silver Inc. Mr. Herrera is a geologist with a degree from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (Lima, Peru) and a postgraduate degree in Mineral Economics from the University of Chile, with more than 20 years of exploration experience. He is a Competent Person under the JORC Code and qualifies as a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL

Channel samples reported herein were collected by Titiminas geologists under standard protocols, sealed on site and submitted to an accredited independent laboratory for preparation and assay. Gold was determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and silver, copper, lead and zinc by multi-element ICP analysis with over-limit samples re-assayed by appropriate higher-range procedures. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream. Selected over-limit results for lead and zinc reported in this release reflect the upper detection limit of the primary method and are subject to re-analysis.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the exploration potential of the Madre Sierra Project, the interpretation of geological data and the existence of a Cu–Mo porphyry target at depth, the planned development of the Madre Sierra mine, expected drill programs and news flow, and the Company's broader business strategy. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Channel samples are not necessarily representative of the underlying mineralization and the results disclosed herein should not be interpreted as a mineral resource estimate. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Titiminas Silver Inc

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Titiminas Silver Inc., Luis Goyzueta, Chairman and CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 646 262 0090