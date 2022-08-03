Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX: TTNM) and his team joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Titanium is a leading truck transportation and logistics company with operations in Canada and the United States. With approximately $500 million in revenue, Titanium has nine operating terminals in Ontario and five logistics offices in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville and Denver, servicing more than 1000 customers.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange