TITAN APPLIES TO CEASE TO BE A REPORTING ISSUER

SUBIACO, Western Australia, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Titan Minerals Limited ("Titan") (ASX: TTM) announces that it has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC"), as principal regulator, for an order that Titan has ceased to be a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia Alberta and Québec. Titan is not a reporting issuer in any other Canadian jurisdiction.

If the requested order is made by the OSC, Titan will cease being a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction in Canadadf.

Notwithstanding a decision that Titan is not a reporting issuer in Canada, Titan will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required to be filed by it in accordance with the applicable securities laws of Australia and the rules of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). All such continuous disclosure documents of Titan are publicly available to Titan securityholders on Titan's website at www.titanminerals.com.au and Titan's securityholders resident in Canada will continue to receive copies of the continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to securityholders in Australia, in the same manner and at the same time as is required under the applicable securities laws of Australia and the rules of the ASX. Given that Titan qualifies as a "designated foreign issuer" under National Instrument 71-102 – Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers, the disclosure available to Canadian-resident securityholders will be substantially the same as the continuous disclosure to which such securityholders currently have access.

For further information please contact: Zane Lewis, Company Secretary, Titan Minerals Limited, E: [email protected], T: +61 8 6555 2950