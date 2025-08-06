TireSet.ca Launches in Canada -- Buy Now, Pay Later Tires with Approvals Starting at 550 Credit Score and Free Nationwide Shipping

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - TireSet.ca, a Toronto-based online tire and wheel retailer, is officially open for business across Canada. The company offers Buy Now, Pay Later financing with credit approvals starting at just 550, plus free nationwide shipping on all orders.

Buy Now, Pay Later Tire Financing (CNW Group/TireSet.ca)

Created with Canadian drivers in mind, TireSet.ca provides a wide selection of new passenger and light truck tires, custom wheels, and a growing inventory of commercial tires. With flexible payment plans through iFinance Canada, customers can order the tires they need now and pay over time—no hard credit checks initially required.

"We launched TireSet.ca to give Canadians more access and less stress when it comes to buying tires," says Katie Marsh, Co-Founder of TireSet.ca. "Credit-challenged customers often get left out—so we've built a platform that includes them."

The website is designed for convenience and accessibility, offering a smooth shopping experience and fast delivery across all provinces and territories. Every product ships directly from the warehouse closest to the customer's address, with no added shipping fees.

TireSet.ca is also proud to serve French-speaking Canadians. The website features a built-in English/French language toggle, making it easy to browse, search, and check out in either language.

Key Features of TireSet.ca:

Buy Now, Pay Later financing with approvals starting at 550





Free shipping across Canada





Tires for passenger vehicles, light trucks, and select commercial use





Custom wheels for added style and performance





Bilingual website toggle for English and French users

Whether you're driving through snow in Quebec or on dry highways in Alberta, TireSet.ca brings top-quality tires to your doorstep—affordably and fast.

To shop or learn more, visit: https://www.tireset.ca

About TireSet.ca

TireSet.ca is an online Canadian tire and wheel retailer based in Toronto. The company offers Buy Now, Pay Later financing through iFinance, bilingual site navigation, and free shipping nationwide. TireSet.ca serves individuals and small businesses with premium products and inclusive payment options.

SOURCE TireSet.ca

Media Contact: Katie Marsh, (416) 847-7343