Tired of being tired? Sleep On It!

Sep 24, 2019, 06:00 ET
A new Canadian public health campaign is launched to promote the importance of getting a good night's rest.
VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Noting that sleep deprivation costs Canada over $21 billion a year in lost productivity, a bilingual Canadian campaign was launched today to promote the importance of getting a good night's rest to stay alert and healthy.
Spearheaded by the Canadian Sleep and Circadian Network (CSCN), the Canadian Sleep Society, Fondation Sommeil and Wake-up Narcolepsy Canada, the Dormez là-dessus / Sleep On It! campaign is aimed at the general public.
Its goal is to demystify sleep, offer solutions for people to deal with sleep disorders and to make healthy sleep a public-health priority. Along with a new website, the campaign was announced at the World Sleep Congress in Vancouver.
"Our goal is to get people to have sleep as a priority in their life" said Julie Carrier, an Université de Montréal psychology professor, researcher at CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montreal and scientific director of the CSCN. "
The national campaign's objective is to spread two key messages:
- Sleep is crucial for physical, emotional and cognitive health. To stay healthy, it is as important to sleep well as to eat well and be physically active.
- There are solutions for many sleep disorders, including insomnia, sleep apnea, sleepwalking, narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome, and shift-work sleep disorder.
The second objective of the campaign is to create, support and promote development of knowledge and dissemination platforms, which may contribute to a greater awareness around sleep management.
Did you know that sleep deprivation can reduce your reaction speed as much as a blood alcohol level of 0.08g – the legal limit for driving? Or that narcoleptics get drowsy and can fall asleep involuntarily at work, school, or in the street? Or that in as little as half a dozen years, people who only sleep six hours a night gain more weight than those who sleep seven or eight?
Sleep deprivation also has a steep economic cost. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Canada loses $21.4 billion a year in productivity from absenteeism, accidents and injuries caused by sleep deprivation.
"Canada is a leader in sleep research and now, with Dormez là-dessus / Sleep On It!, we're the first country in the world to make its dissemination a public-health priority," said Carrier. "We want to encourage other countries to do the same; that's why we're launching our campaign at the World Sleep Congress. Research into sleep has progressed a lot over the past 15 years and the public, including people who suffer from sleep disorders, has a right to get the best, most valid scientific information, presented in a simple and original way."
SOURCE Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de service sociaux du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal (CIUSSS NIM)
For further information: Julie Carrier : Julie.carrier.1@umontreal.ca; Catherine Bourguinat : catherine.bourguinat@sleeponitcanada.ca; Media contact: Julie Gazaille, Communications et Public Affairs Office, Université de Montréal, 514-343-6796, j.cordeau-gazaille@umontreal.ca; Emilie Jacob, Le bureau des relations médias et des affaires publiques, Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, 514-331-3418, relations.medias.cnmtl@ssss.gouv.qc.ca
