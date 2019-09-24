Tired of being tired? Sleep On It!

A new Canadian public health campaign is launched to promote the importance of getting a good night's rest.

VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Noting that sleep deprivation costs Canada over $21 billion a year in lost productivity, a bilingual Canadian campaign was launched today to promote the importance of getting a good night's rest to stay alert and healthy.

Spearheaded by the Canadian Sleep and Circadian Network (CSCN), the Canadian Sleep Society, Fondation Sommeil and Wake-up Narcolepsy Canada, the Dormez là-dessus / Sleep On It! campaign is aimed at the general public.

Its goal is to demystify sleep, offer solutions for people to deal with sleep disorders and to make healthy sleep a public-health priority. Along with a new website, the campaign was announced at the World Sleep Congress in Vancouver.

"Our goal is to get people to have sleep as a priority in their life" said Julie Carrier, an Université de Montréal psychology professor, researcher at CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montreal and scientific director of the CSCN. "

The national campaign's objective is to spread two key messages:

Sleep is crucial for physical, emotional and cognitive health. To stay healthy, it is as important to sleep well as to eat well and be physically active.

There are solutions for many sleep disorders, including insomnia, sleep apnea, sleepwalking, narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome, and shift-work sleep disorder.

The second objective of the campaign is to create, support and promote development of knowledge and dissemination platforms, which may contribute to a greater awareness around sleep management.

Did you know that sleep deprivation can reduce your reaction speed as much as a blood alcohol level of 0.08g – the legal limit for driving? Or that narcoleptics get drowsy and can fall asleep involuntarily at work, school, or in the street? Or that in as little as half a dozen years, people who only sleep six hours a night gain more weight than those who sleep seven or eight?

Sleep deprivation also has a steep economic cost. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Canada loses $21.4 billion a year in productivity from absenteeism, accidents and injuries caused by sleep deprivation.

"Canada is a leader in sleep research and now, with Dormez là-dessus / Sleep On It!, we're the first country in the world to make its dissemination a public-health priority," said Carrier. "We want to encourage other countries to do the same; that's why we're launching our campaign at the World Sleep Congress. Research into sleep has progressed a lot over the past 15 years and the public, including people who suffer from sleep disorders, has a right to get the best, most valid scientific information, presented in a simple and original way."

www.sleeponitcanada.ca

SOURCE Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de service sociaux du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal (CIUSSS NIM)

