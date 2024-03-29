TIPTREE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF COMMON SHARES OF INVESQUE INC.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, March 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Tiptree Inc. ("Tiptree") (NASDAQ: TIPT) announces that certain of its subsidiaries (collectively the "Sellers"), entered into an agreement to dispose of an aggregate of 16,982,283 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Invesque Inc. ("Invesque"), in a private sale.

On March 29, 2024, the Sellers and IVQ Stock Holding Company, LLC (the "Purchaser") entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") pursuant to which the Purchaser will purchase from the Sellers an aggregate of 16,982,283 Common Shares for US$0.036803 per Common Share, representing an aggregate purchase price of US$625,000 (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the purchase of the Common Shares is expected to be completed on or before April 30, 2024, following the satisfaction of certain conditions. Based on the daily average exchange rate on March 28, 2024, the Canadian equivalent for the price per Common Share is CDN$0.049868 and the aggregate purchase price is CDN$846,875

Prior to the Transaction, Tiptree beneficially owns 16,982,283 Common Shares of Invesque, representing 30.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Invesque.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Tiptree will no longer have ownership of, or control or direction over, any Common Shares of Invesque. Upon completion of the Transaction, Tiptree's ownership of the issued and outstanding Common Shares will decrease to zero and Tiptree will no longer hold securities representing 10% or more of Invesque.

Tiptree, through the Sellers, entered into the Share Purchase Agreement in order to dispose of its interest in Invesque. Tiptree may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of Invesque, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed under Invesque's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. A copy of such report may be obtained by contacting Tiptree Inc., 660 Steamboat Road, Fl 2, Greenwich, CT 06830, Attn: Secretary, or by calling our corporate number at (212) 446-1400.

