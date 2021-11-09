tiptap Foundation and the Toronto Alliance to End Homelessness Launch Campaign to Raise Funds for Local Organizations

"Coming face-to-face with the problem is the only way we can overcome homelessness," said Mark Jordan, Managing Director, tiptap Foundation. "Through See It. Face It. End It. , we shine a light on those organizations and individuals that have seen the problem, faced it, and been working to end it. As the use of cash continues to decline, it's been a challenge for many organizations to capture in-person donations. This campaign, powered by tiptap technology, offers a touchless giving™ solution to make it easier to give and have a direct impact on the frontlines of ending homelessness."

To encourage people to donate, tiptap Foundation and the TAEH are sharing inspiring stories from people working within these organizations supporting the homelessness community in Toronto. Melody Li from Homeless Connect Toronto, for example, has helped over 5,000 people make connections with essential services they need such as healthcare, housing, employment assistance, and job skills training. Angela Robertson from PQWCHC established a COVID-19 recovery site where people experiencing homelessness now have access to a safe space to recover from the virus and connect to housing.

Eleanor Bothwell, Director of Red Door Shelter, saved the shelter from demolition when the building was sold to a developer. "Many of us come from a background of privilege where we can easily access food and safe housing," commented Bothwell. "I encourage people to exercise that privilege to give back. Their donations, even just two dollars, will really help us help those in need."

The eight-week campaign features out-of-home advertising in Toronto's Yonge and Dundas Square, throughout the Captivate Network and on TTC subway platforms. Educational installations and touchless donation terminals featuring tap to donate amounts of $2, $5 and $10 are located in high traffic areas across Toronto including the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Yonge Eglinton Centre, and Oxford Properties locations such as Bay-Adelaide Centre.

As a presenting sponsor, Cadillac Fairview will host an installation at CF Toronto Eaton Centre from November 17 to December 17, 2021, to highlight how Melody, Angela and Eleanor, and their teams, are helping those experiencing homelessness and to encourage donations. With a tiptap device installed next to each story highlight, guests can securely and easily tap to give™ to the organizations featured in the installation as well as other local agencies whose stories and work are showcased in this campaign.

"This is an exciting campaign for us," said Kira Heineck, Executive Director, TAEH. "Not only will much needed funds be raised to support local agencies, but the stories of some of the many frontline heroes who work tirelessly to support people on their journey back to housing every day will be shared far and wide. These are people and teams that try new things, take risks, and almost never get recognized. Kudos to tip tap Foundation for creating and sharing this campaign with us – and for highlighting that ending homelessness is possible!"

The See It. Face It. End It. campaign is also supporting the Vancouver community through installations on the directories at Cadillac Fairview's CF Pacific Centre, and Oxford Properties will host devices in its downtown properties. The funds collected in Vancouver will be directed to The Kettle Society, Downtown Eastside Women Centre, and Covenant House.

"We are proud to partner with tiptap Foundation to offer this innovative fundraising program at CF Toronto Eaton Centre and CF Pacific Centre," commented Patricia Ing, Director of Brand, Cadillac Fairview. "Cadillac Fairview recently announced its renewed approach to philanthropy, supporting organizations like tiptap to address major community concerns including homelessness. Now more than ever, Canadians are looking for seamless ways to give back and we believe this campaign will strongly resonate with our guests this holiday season."

Jordan added, "This is the heart of tiptap Foundation's story and core mission. We are here to help those who are helping others, and our aim is to lift up communities and organizations with the power of a tap."

