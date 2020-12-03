tiptap Announces the Launch of Salvation Army Partnership and FrontFundr Campaign

This year, the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign will feature more than 1000 kettle stations across Canada that will incorporate tiptap's touchless giving™ devices. In a successful 2019 pilot, Salvation Army experienced a 300 per cent increase in digital donations at ten participating locations as a direct result of the touchless giving™ option -- and this year is planning for even greater results nationwide given the increased shift towards contactless payments.

"Charities and fundraisers reported an estimated loss of $30.6 billion in 2018, mostly in the area of micro cash donations, which has only been exacerbated by COVID 19 with people becoming wary of handling cash," said Chris Greenfield, CEO, tiptap. "Statistics show that people are actually more inclined to donate to charity this year, given the extraordinary circumstances that our charities are facing. Through our partnership with Salvation Army, we eliminate barriers for the public who understandably want to remain safe when donating this holiday season."

tiptap's fixed-amount, touchless payment devices are available in denominations of $2, $5, $10 and $20. Payments and donations are processed on these devices by simply tapping a contactless-enabled card or mobile wallet. Through the company's exclusive partnership with Rogers Wireless, tiptap's super-secure transactions process over a private, dedicated LTE-M network solely for tiptap devices. This safe and simple way of paying and giving is critical in our current time of need.

tiptap's FrontFundr Campaign leverages the crowdsourcing platform to help scale and manufacture its touchless giving™ device inventory and ability to benefit its charity partners. With the devices, tiptap can improve fulfillment capabilities and partner with more charities. Every $1 million raised on FrontFundr equals approximately 10,000 devices and generates an estimated $30 million in charitable donations. tiptap's goal is to reach $10 million in funding by February 2021; currently, they have raised more than $3 million after approximately two weeks on the platform.

In 2021, tiptap plans to launch a large-scale campaign to end homelessness in Toronto. Strategically placed devices throughout the city will allow people to give in the moment of inspiration. Funding provided through the FrontFundr campaign will be used to support this initiative, setting a precedent for the future of giving and the change it can bring to those who need it most.

About tiptap

tiptap is a Canadian tech start-up that leverages touchless technology to facilitate cashless transactions and enable tech for good. tiptap is an NFC-enabled wireless receiver that allows for the instant acceptance of any contactless payment or donation. Each unit functions as an autonomous POS system, enabling touchless transactions without additional equipment or complicated back-end technology. For more information on tiptap, please visit tiptappay.com.

About Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the country's largest direct providers of social services. The Salvation Army Canada gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use disorder; long-term and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps, and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada's leading online private markets investing platform and an exempt market dealer. It provides start-ups and growth companies access to capital and gives investors access to private companies they believe in and want to support. It provides a community of over 17,000 retail investors with the ability to review and complete private placements on one digital platform. The company's revolutionary technology allows users across Canada to invest in innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes, starting from as little as $250. To date it has helped more than 54 companies raise over $35 million.

SOURCE tiptap

For further information: For media inquiries, interview requests and/or high-resolution imagery, please contact: Cianan Liburd, A&C Inc., [email protected], 416 966 5898