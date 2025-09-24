Tipalti Secures $200 Million in Growth Financing to Drive Next Wave of AI Innovation in Finance

Finance automation leader unveils powerful updates to Tipalti AI to redefine productivity for finance professionals with AI agents

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tipalti , the AI-powered platform for finance automation, today announced it has secured $200 million in growth financing from long-time partner Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). The financing will fuel Tipalti's continued investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and product innovation, as well as support its global growth.

Building on its recent acquisition of AI-native treasury automation startup Statement, Tipalti has introduced the next evolution of Tipalti AI, redesigned with an agentic focus in mind. Enhanced with more powerful, context-aware AI agents, Tipalti AI expands both the breadth and depth of its AI capabilities. Embedded across the full spectrum of finance automation solutions, Tipalti AI enables finance teams to increase productivity, surface richer insights, and focus their time on strategic priorities.

"We are proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with Tipalti at such an exciting stage of their growth journey," said Catherine Jhung, Senior Managing Director of Hercules Capital. "Their proven track record of pairing strong growth with meaningful product innovation makes them a rare company. In today's economic climate, where efficiency and agility are table stakes, businesses need partners who are not only resilient but forward-thinking, and Tipalti exemplifies both."

Elevating Finance with Practical AI Agents

Designed to meet the demands of today's real-time economy, Tipalti's AI Agents eliminate repetitive tasks and surface meaningful insights, freeing finance teams to focus on higher-impact initiatives. Equally important, Tipalti AI maintains a careful balance between automation and control, giving finance professionals the ability to review and override AI-powered decisions, such as critical approvals and payments. By working in unison with Tipalti's built-in financial and regulatory controls, Tipalti's expanding bench of AI agents is redefining what's possible in finance operations:

Reporting Agent : Generate customized reports instantly with intuitive natural language prompts to pull actionable insights from supplier, procurement, invoices, and payment data. Users can refine parameters, adjust layouts, filter data, and save dashboards for real-time visibility.

Generate customized reports instantly with intuitive natural language prompts to pull actionable insights from supplier, procurement, invoices, and payment data. Users can refine parameters, adjust layouts, filter data, and save dashboards for real-time visibility. Tax Form Scan Agent: Automate supplier onboarding with embedded tax compliance scanning to extract W-9 data and accelerate approvals.

Automate supplier onboarding with embedded tax compliance scanning to extract W-9 data and accelerate approvals. Purchase Request Agent: Expedite the intake process by auto-generating complete purchase requests from simple descriptions, connecting approval processes and parallel approval support, and streamlining communication.

Expedite the intake process by auto-generating complete purchase requests from simple descriptions, connecting approval processes and parallel approval support, and streamlining communication. Branded Experience Agent: Deliver a seamless, branded payee onboarding experience with AI-powered customization, ensuring speed, consistency, and reduced friction.

"Tipalti's AI capabilities have streamlined our operations tenfold. With invoice capture and real-time reporting, my team has complete visibility into approvals, coding history, and potential errors," said Kanan Mammadov, VP of Procurement at Lantern Community Services. "I can now generate reports instantly, clearly see approval workflows, and trust that the data is accurate every time."

The Enhanced Tipalti AI Assistant

Alongside the latest AI capabilities, the Tipalti AI Assistant has been strengthened to better serve finance professionals at every level, from expert to novice. The conversational agent combines deep Tipalti knowledge with advanced reasoning, serving as a collaborative partner and providing instant answers to complex questions through an intuitive chat interface. Tipalti AI Assistant enables teams to streamline repetitive workflows and yield actionable insights for better-informed decisions, engaging directly with critical financial data, all without relying on multi-step manual processes.

Driving Momentum: Global Growth and Strong Performance

Tipalti's accelerated AI investments come amid a period of strong business performance and global growth. The company recently surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and continues to deliver consistent year-over-year (YoY) expansion, growing its customer base by 30%. More than 5,000 global companies, including Calm, Udemy, AG1, and AppLovin, rely on Tipalti to eliminate manual workloads, accelerate visibility, reduce risk, and ensure compliance at scale. The company continues to strengthen its global payments infrastructure, processing payments at a $75 billion annualized payment volume, more than a 30% increase YoY, across a growing global customer base spanning the U.S., Canada, the UK, Benelux, Germany, the Nordics, Spain, and the broader EU.

"Crossing over the $200M ARR threshold is a testament to both the value we deliver to our customers and the growing urgency for finance operations efficiency globally," said Chen Amit, CEO and Co-founder of Tipalti. "As trust and reliability are paramount in our business, we're proud to help mid-market finance teams scale smarter with intelligent automation. Our market opportunity is immense. As an innovation leader, we are building for long-term impact as we redefine what's possible for modern businesses through AI."

