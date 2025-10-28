Tipalti's Global Finance Outlook Reveals Finance Teams Are Struggling to Keep Pace with Global Complexity, Compliance, and the Rise of AI

83% of finance teams say their workload is increasing as global expansion, tariffs, and evolving regulations outpace outdated systems and limited automation

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tipalti , the AI-powered platform for finance automation, today released The Global Finance Outlook: Are Teams Equipped for Today's Economy?, revealing a stark reality for finance professionals: the pace and complexity of global business are accelerating faster than most finance teams can manage.

Based on a survey of over 2,300 finance professionals across North America, the UK, and Europe, the report highlights an inflection point for finance organizations. While 74% of teams say they're being pulled into more strategic roles, they're also losing 11 hours per week--or nearly 72 workdays per year--to manual AP tasks that stifle productivity and growth. Amid this growing strain, the report reveals that global business complexity, outdated AP systems, tariffs, and evolving regulations are creating critical risks for organizations.

"The increasing complexity of global business is a profound challenge for finance professionals still bound by manual AP," said Manish Vrishaketu, Chief Customer and Operating Officer at Tipalti. "These outdated systems create compliance bottlenecks, operational blind spots, and burnout at a time when agility matters most. AI-powered finance automation is no longer a future nice-to-have; it's the foundation for resilience, scalability, and competitive advantage in today's global economy."

Global Growth Is Outpacing Finance Infrastructure

As companies expand internationally, the strain on finance teams is mounting. More than one-third (35%) of businesses plan to expand globally within the next 12–24 months, and 55% already spend more time on international business than in previous years. Yet, the operational readiness isn't keeping up. 56% of respondents say their current AP systems can't support long-term growth without major overhauls, and only 1 in 4 finance professionals feel "very prepared" to manage finances amid rising international growth. Four out of five (80%) say they need to scale their AP processes to handle growing invoice volumes, signaling a clear capacity gap between ambition and infrastructure.

Tariffs and Economic Volatility Are Complicating Global Operations

External headwinds are compounding the internal pressures finance teams are battling. Nearly 6 in 10 (59%) finance leaders say U.S.-related tariffs are directly affecting their expansion plans, while 61% have slowed investment or growth due to tariff uncertainty. North American companies are bearing the brunt: they are 37% more likely than those in Europe to say tariffs are impacting financial planning and 65% more likely to report stress or burnout linked to geopolitical shifts.

Compliance and Fraud Risks Are Escalating

As organizations pursue international growth, the complexity of compliance and fraud prevention continues to rise. Half (50%) of finance professionals say they lack a clear roadmap for managing global compliance, leaving their organizations exposed to potential regulatory missteps with costly consequences.

The problem is worsening--43% report more compliance issues in the past year, while 60% say fraud has become a greater concern across the AP process. To respond, many are layering in quick fixes: 51% have invested in new technology for control and compliance, 43% have created new internal compliance protocols, and 33% have increased staffing or added compliance-focused roles. Yet, without implemented automation, these measures risk being short-term patches rather than scalable solutions.

Automation and AI: The Divide Between Strategic and Stalled

The report finds near-universal agreement that automation and AI are key to the future of finance. 80% of finance leaders say automation's value goes beyond efficiency to drive long-term business goals. Yet, only 7% of organizations have fully automated AP operations today. Among those more hesitant to fully adopt automation, top barriers include data security concerns, integration complexity, and fears around accuracy. But the cost of inaction is clear--64% of finance teams worry that a lack of automation will limit scalability.

Momentum is building, however. 68% are actively re-evaluating how they manage AP, and nearly half (46%) are implementing or piloting AI tools. For those who have already embraced automation, the payoff is tangible--fewer errors, faster approvals, and stronger control.

Investment Priorities Signal an AI-Driven Future

When asked where they plan to invest through the remainder of 2025, finance leaders ranked AI as the #1 most critical investment for the future of AP, among other top strategic priorities:

50% plan to invest in AI

44% in fraud detection and risk monitoring

detection and risk monitoring 44% in data security and privacy

41% in financial compliance and audit

Beyond supporting business efficiency, nearly three-quarters (73%) of finance leaders have seen improved retention of skilled employees as a result of implementing or piloting AI tools. These investment trends reflect a shift toward AI as a core driver of business readiness, not just a tool for back-office efficiency.

Tipalti Powers the Modern Finance Organization

Tipalti's AI-powered platform unifies AP, procurement, expenses, corporate cards, treasury, and global mass payments, helping mid-market and multi-subsidiary companies simplify global complexities and scale with confidence. By removing manual bottlenecks and mitigating compliance risk, Tipalti enables finance teams to unlock new levels of efficiency and focus on strategy, insight, and innovation.

To read The Global Finance Outlook: Are Teams Equipped for Today's Economy? in full, visit here .

Research Methodology

The Global Finance Outlook survey was conducted in partnership with Kickstand between July 10 and August 1, 2025. A total of 2,326 respondents were surveyed across Canada, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, who work full-time for a company with at least 20 employees as finance professionals across titles and roles covering the breadth of the function.

About Tipalti

Tipalti is the AI-powered platform for finance automation, elevating how finance teams operate in the global economy. We empower our customers to scale faster and smarter by removing the complexities of doing global business and accelerating their finance operations efficiency. Our platform provides a comprehensive suite of finance automation solutions designed for mid-market businesses across accounts payable, global payouts, procurement, employee expenses, corporate cards, supplier management, tax compliance, and treasury. Tipalti partners with leading financial institutions such as Citi, Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, and Visa, enabling over 5,000 global companies to efficiently and securely pay millions of suppliers and payees across 200+ countries and territories, in 120 currencies. For more information, visit tipalti.com.

