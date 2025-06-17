Tipalti Acquires AI-native Treasury Automation Provider, Statement

Brings real-time, AI-driven cash intelligence to global finance automation suite, furthering Tipalti's leadership as the AI-powered platform for finance

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tipalti , the AI-powered platform for finance automation, today announced the acquisition of Statement , an AI-native treasury automation solution. With this addition, Tipalti deepens its treasury offerings with powerful real-time cash intelligence capabilities to enhance cash flow visibility, insights, and forecasting driven by AI. Tipalti continues to accelerate its market leadership by providing a comprehensive suite of finance automation solutions in one platform, designed for mid-market businesses across accounts payable, global payouts, procurement, employee expenses, corporate cards, supplier management, tax compliance, and treasury.

Transforming Treasury with AI

Statement transforms traditional treasury operations, equipping finance teams with real-time visibility and control to make better financial decisions. Leveraging advanced AI and machine learning, Statement's solution automates and streamlines the manual processes of cash position visibility, cash flow forecasts, and cash insights across many types of platforms, such as banks, ERPs, billing tools, and databases. With more efficient workflows and timely cash data, finance leaders can optimize working capital, improve liquidity, and ensure forecasts are accurate, resulting in better overall control of cash flow and more informed decision-making.

"I am excited to welcome Statement to the global Tipalti team and to accelerate our treasury capabilities with powerful AI innovation for finance teams around the world," said Chen Amit, CEO and Co-founder of Tipalti. "For many global businesses in today's economy, getting complete and instant cash flow visibility across bank accounts, systems, entities, and currencies is very complex. Together, we have a unique opportunity to evolve our customers' treasury operations into a key business driver, empowering them to take control of their cash flow and maintain real-time visibility of their business finances. This addition to our finance automation suite furthers our mission to elevate how finance teams operate in the global economy."

"We are thrilled to join a global leader like Tipalti. We have a shared vision for transforming finance operations so our customers can focus on their business," said Idan Vlodinger, CEO and Co-founder at Statement. "Innovating in treasury with AI-driven automation has been our sole focus since day one. Our AI-native solution complements the Tipalti suite with capabilities to help businesses manage cash with ease. With Tipalti's global scale, we will be able to help more customers streamline complex cash management processes, optimize liquidity, and forecast cash flow with more confidence."

Transaction Details

The deal was signed on June 16, 2025 and is expected to close shortly.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

More Information

Read more about Tipalti's acquisition of Statement in Chen Amit's blog .

About Tipalti

Tipalti is the AI-powered platform for finance automation, elevating how finance teams operate in the global economy. We empower our customers to scale faster and smarter by removing the complexities of doing global business and accelerating their finance operations efficiency. Our platform provides a comprehensive suite of finance automation solutions designed for mid-market businesses across accounts payable, global payouts, procurement, employee expenses, corporate cards, supplier management, tax compliance, and treasury. Tipalti partners with leading financial institutions such as Citi, Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, and Visa, enabling over 5,000 global companies to efficiently and securely pay millions of suppliers and payees across 200+ countries and territories, in 120 currencies. For more information, visit tipalti.com .

About Statement

Statement is an AI-powered treasury solution transforming financial operations for global businesses. Seamlessly connecting with banks, ERPs, PSPs, and other financial systems, leveraging advanced AI and machine learning, Statement enriches financial data, automates workflows, and provides real-time visibility into cash positions, dynamic cash flow forecasting, and transaction categorization—all without the need for IT resources. With AI at its core, Statement delivers actionable insights, identifies anomalies, and empowers companies to optimize working capital, improve liquidity performance, and streamline treasury operations.

John Welton, [email protected]