Tip Top announces return to Quebec after two decades

Famed Canadian menswear retailer confirms four new store openings after 20+ year market gap

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Tip Top – a trusted Canadian retailer specializing in men's dresswear for over 100 years – will officially launch four new stores in Quebec as it re-enters the province for the first time in two decades. The fashion retailer is returning with a completely new look and feel.

The initial two stores are slated to open this fall with a third and fourth confirmed for early spring 2024. The first location will open its doors on Thursday, October 19 in Montreal at Galeries d'Anjou and the second in Quebec City on Thursday, November 2 at Galeries de la Capitale.

"We are excited to be returning to the Quebec market, the fashion capital of Canada," says Lance Itkoff, CEO of Grafton Apparel Ltd. (Tip Top). "There is no one else in Quebec doing what we do, and we see a real need in the market, which presents a tremendous opportunity for both us and our customers. Our new concept stores, which have been extremely successful across Canada, focus on outfitting men for the most special events in their lives, or as we say, 'Perfect Moments, Perfectly Dressed'."

Tip Top's rollout of new concept stores continue to see success in other markets across Canada and expects to see the same positive reception in Quebec. This redesigned formula is a key differentiator and was built with a 'customer-first' approach to make the shopping experience seamless and stress-free.

Planting roots in Canada's fashion capital

Tip Top has strong Canadian roots since establishing itself in 1909. It's also no stranger to the Quebec market; during its time of operation in the province, two of the top performing stores across the chain were in Quebec. The time is right for the company's expansion as Quebec is synonymous with fashion-forward styles and culture, perfectly 'suited' for Tip Top's appeal.

"Along with our real estate partner Oberfeld Snowcap, we are continuously looking for new development opportunities across the country. Within Quebec, we have targeted upwards of 20 malls, and are in a position to continue growing as the right spaces become available." says Itkoff. "The choice to launch first in Montreal and Quebec City was simple, as these cities present the biggest base of need for both special event and go-to-work men's apparel. Both Galeries d'Anjou and Galeries de la Capitale are located in suburban hubs with heavy foot traffic where we feel our value proposition resonates strongest."

A new look and feel

Tip Top continues to roll out its new prototype stores and is renovating existing locations across Canada to reflect the brand's reimagined look and feel. The interiors will attract shoppers with a bright and airy vibe featuring the Tip Top Event Shop , which is disrupting the status quo by providing consumers with a one-stop shop for all event solutions.

The Event Shop is a newer concept that makes the shopping experience simple and seamless. It mirrors a real-life catalogue displaying countless options to help shoppers find everything they need in matching colours and patterns to suit up for their special event, all in one visit to Tip Top.

Tip Top offerings

Tip Top offers something for everyone, for all occasions, making it the number one destination for event and workplace solutions. From weddings, proms and graduations, to virtually any occasion where men want to look and feel their best, Tip Top remains the go-to events destination for Canadians.

Suits are available in both slim and modern fits with "extended aisle" sizing to ensure any customer's size is always available and wedding parties can coordinate seamlessly at any Tip Top location in Canada. Jackets and pants are offered separately to allow customers to find a nearly custom fit off-the-rack for the price of a rental or less. On-site tailoring is also available to ensure the perfect fit.

To build a look for the 'big day' from Tip Top's 20+ colours of suits, along with its matching dress shirts and accessories, Canadians can browse the current wedding season Look Book here .

About Tip Top | Tailors since 1909

For over 110 years, Tip Top has been providing Canadians with quality menswear at incredible value. With over 80 stores across the country and tiptop.ca , Tip Top is the number one destination for event and workplace solutions allowing men to have Perfect Moments Perfectly Dressed. There for life's special milestones, from proms to weddings and all the events in between, Tip Top carries a wide range of styles in both formal and casual wear.

The company's "extended aisle" ensures that the customer's size is always available and that wedding parties can coordinate seamlessly at any Tip Top store across the country. At its core, Tip Top is fully focused on fit – fitting men's bodies, budgets, and styles- to give them the confidence they get when they look and feel great.

In addition to focusing on events solutions, Tip Top has been a corporate partner of Fight to End Cancer benefiting The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation since 2014 and is now proud to say it has raised over $1.1 million over the last nine years to support the cause. Their 2023 goal is to raise that total to $1.5 million, which would make it a record-breaking year.

