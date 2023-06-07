First of its kind academy for trailer mechanics launches in 6 countries!

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - TIP Group, a leading truck and trailer service provider, launches a new Academy to educate trailer mechanics. It will launch in Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and the UK in late 2023 and Germany early 2024. In Canada, it is centrally located in the Greater Toronto Area.

It is the first of its kind in the transportation industry, with trainees becoming TIP certified trailer mechanics in nine months instead of the standard three to four years for heavy vehicle certification. Additionally, trainees will receive a full package of salary and benefits relevant to their experience level when they join.

The TIP Mechanic Academy is open to passionate individuals pursuing a technician career in the transportation industry. The program covers a wide range of topics, including trailer maintenance, diagnostics, repair, and safety. Trainees will receive practical training in state-of-the-art facilities, working on real trailers under the guidance of experienced mechanic mentors.

Combining instructor-lead, e-learning and hands-on training, trainees will learn from TIP experts and immediately bring what they learn into practice. The training program will be limited to eight to twelve trainees per class, ensuring trainees get the attention they deserve. TIP is committed to providing ongoing employee career development opportunities, and graduates of the TIP Mechanic Academy will have access to further training and advancement within the organization, either as a workshop supervisor/manager, or a technician.

On successful completion of the Academy, trainees will be offered the opportunity to participate in the annual global Mechanic Team Competition, where the talent and expertise of mechanics are celebrated and rewarded, with finals being held in Valencia!

"Mechanics are the unsung heroes of our industry, and we rely on them to serve our customers and keep their fleet on the road. The TIP Mechanic Academy is a great opportunity to attract new talent, and the fast-track learning ensures trainees get to put their new knowledge into practice in just nine months and receive renumeration as if they graduated from a 4-year education program." says Hiske Damhuis, Chief Human Resource Officer.

During the program, Trainees can make between $20-27/hour depending on experience and location. Other benefits of joining the TIP Mechanic Academy include a starting toolbox, boot & tool allowances, full health benefits, and a signing bonus. Mechanics will continue to be supported for their provincial apprenticeship programs where applicable.

Applications for the TIP Mechanic Academy are now open , and the program will commence in autumn 2023. For more information on the program and how to apply, please visit our TIP Group Canada website (French / English).

