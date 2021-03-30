Tiny Scholars Daycare Opens in Fraser Valley to Promote Early Learning and Development

ABBOTSFORD, BC, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Tiny Scholars daycare is officially open for registration for infant/toddler, group care, and multi-age children across the Fraser Valley Regional District. Serving infants from the age of three months to school-aged children of five, Tiny Scholars provides a wealth of hands-on activities to support early learning and development.

"We provide these children with a home away from home," says Pam Kaushik, Manager, Tiny Scholars. "We ensure that children's needs are met, as we nurture children to the best of our abilities with a range of creative, sensory, and outdoor activities."

From science and math activities – such as mixing colours and learning about the season changes and weather patterns – to reading, writing, and language skills, children at Tiny Scholars daycare are able to prepare for an easier transition to school life.

"We also focus on gross motor skills development," says Kaushik. "Children learn basic skills such as sitting up, holding a pencil, writing their name, using scissors, among many others, so that they are well-prepared to enter kindergarten."

With three different programs – infant/toddler (three months to three years), group care (30 months to five years), and multi-age (three months to five years), Tiny Scholars offers individualized, one-on-one care, with a maximum intake of 30 children for the entire facility. A team of fully-qualified staff has been trained in all current health and safety protocols, abiding by all Fraser Health Authority guidelines, to ensure the highest safety standards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located in central Abbotsford, right off of Highway 1 and close proximity to a variety of different elementary schools, Tiny Scholars serves the entire community of Fraser Valley, from Langley to Hope.

Tiny Scholars daycare offers a family atmosphere with extended hours, early drop offs and pickups, and a competitive fee structure. To learn more, visit the website: www.tinyscholars.ca.

