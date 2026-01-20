Tineco Unveils FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam in Canada as Its Latest Floor Care Innovation

The latest flagship model combines intelligent capabilities with an intuitive design to deliver greater convenience and efficiency in floor care

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tineco, a leader in intelligent home appliances with over 23 million global users, continues to push boundaries in smart floor care with the debut of its latest flagship product: FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, engineered to streamline floor cleaning with innovative features tailored to different household needs.

The S9 Artist Steam is engineered for deep-cleaning performance, effectively replacing the need for multiple tools and harsh chemicals by combining vacuuming, mopping, and high-temperature steam cleaning into an all-in-one solution, ideal for households seeking a more effective deep-cleaning experience with enhanced sanitization.

Key features of the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam include:

Powerful Cleaning Performance

DualBlock Anti-Tangle Brush Head: Dual-layer scrapers prevent hair from tangling, ensuring smooth, clog-free operation

iLoop Smart Sensor: Detects messes in real time and adjusts suction power and water flow automatically for efficient, precise cleaning

HyperSteam Technology: Innovative boiler heats steam to 320°F, maintaining a minimum outlet temperature of 210°F to tackle stuck-on stains and grease without chemicals

Designed for Modern Households

SmoothDrive Technology: Built-in gyroscope and sensor-based drive system enables flexible steering and a 90° swivel angle for easy control

Streamlined Maneuverability: A low center of gravity and lightweight feel for effortless use on any floor type

Triple-Sided Edge Cleaning & 180° Lay-Flat Design: Deep reach under furniture and alongside baseboards for whole-home precision

Elevated User Experience

Dynamic Displays: 3D Lights shift color to indicate cleaning status, with a real-time screen that guides the user through each step

LED Headlight: Illuminates hidden dust and dirt in dark corners or beneath furniture

FlashDry Self-Cleaning System: Automatically rinses and heat-dries internal components, keeping the unit fresh between uses

Long-Lasting Battery Performance: High-capacity 7×6250mAh battery for up to 75 minutes of uninterrupted runtime

"The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam sets a new standard for what consumers can expect from smart floor washers," said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. "A reflection of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of floor care innovation, we increased our R&D investment by 50% to develop the product that provides an unmatched clean with minimal effort. From ease of use to sleek design and self-cleaning capabilities, this is our most advanced product yet."

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam is now available for pre-order on Tineco CA Official Store, with pre-sales running from January 20 to February 6, 2026. Customers who place an order during the pre-sale period will receive a 10% early bird discount, with shipping scheduled to begin on February 6.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit ca.tineco.com.

Xilong Jiang, [email protected]