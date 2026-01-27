Tineco Elevates Modern Living With a Smarter, More Balanced Floor Care Portfolio

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- As modern homes continue to evolve, consumers are increasingly looking for appliances that strike the right balance between performance, design, and practicality. Tineco, a global leader in intelligent floor care solutions, brings this philosophy to life through a refined product portfolio designed to support modern living with smarter, more balanced cleaning experiences.

By combining advanced technology with user-centric design, Tineco's latest range addresses a broad spectrum of household needs -- from effective wet-dry floor care to effortless cordless vacuuming -- all while remaining intuitive and accessible for everyday use.

Designed for effortless cleaning in hard-to-reach spaces

For homes where dust and debris tend to accumulate under furniture and along edges, FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 makes thorough floor cleaning simpler and more efficient. Its 180° lay-flat design slides seamlessly beneath beds, sofas, and low cabinetry, helping remove dust and allergens from areas that are often overlooked during routine cleaning.

Triple-sided edge cleaning reaches as close as 0.2 inches from skirting boards, while up to 40 minutes of runtime supports uninterrupted cleaning across rooms. Powered by iLoop™ Technology, the Stretch S6 automatically adjusts performance based on the mess detected, allowing users to focus on their space rather than the settings. After cleaning, the 158°F FlashDry™ Self-Cleaning System rinses and dries the entire unit, keeping it fresh and ready for the next use.

Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of CAD $399.98 and savings of 38%.

Designed for faster, more efficient whole-home cleaning

For households looking to reduce cleaning time without compromising performance, FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra delivers a highly efficient approach to everyday floor care. Powered by strong suction, it handles everything from kitchen spills to daily messes with ease, helping streamline whole-home maintenance.

A 180° lay-flat design allows the unit to reach comfortably under furniture, while dual-sided edge cleaning ensures close contact along skirting boards and tight corners. An anti-tangle brush design supports smoother operation in homes with hair or pet fur, and up to 50 minutes of runtime provides consistent coverage across multiple rooms. To maintain performance between sessions, the 185°F FlashDry™ Self-Cleaning System thoroughly cleans and dries internal components, ensuring the S7 Stretch Ultra is ready for reliable use day after day.

Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of CAD $549.99 and savings of 27%.

Designed for everyday performance with an artistic touch

For households that value both performance and design, FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Pro brings together full-featured floor care and an elegant, artist-inspired aesthetic. Built for high-efficiency everyday use, it delivers smooth steering, effortless manoeuvrability, and edge-to-edge reach, allowing users to move easily from room to room.

SmoothDrive™ Technology supports responsive handling, while a low-profile, 180° lay-flat design provides access beneath furniture. A dynamic display with shifting 3D lighting offers clear, real-time guidance throughout the cleaning process. With up to 75 minutes of runtime, the S9 Artist Pro is designed for uninterrupted cleaning sessions that feel intuitive and refined.

Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of CAD $699.98 and savings of 30%.

Designed for low-maintenance, worry-free vacuuming

For busy households that want to minimise hands-on maintenance, PURE ONE Station 5 Pro transforms cordless vacuuming into a cleaner, more automated routine. Its 3-in-1 Smart Station charges, stores, and automatically empties the dustbin, holding up to 45 days of debris without manual contact.

With 200W of suction power, a 120° wide green LED headlight, and a ZeroTangle brush head, the Station 5 Pro captures everything from fine dust to pet hair across floors and elevated surfaces. Up to 100 minutes of runtime supports whole-home cleaning, while a 2-in-1 crevice brush with an extendable tube makes it easier to reach shelves, curtains, ceiling corners, and other high or narrow spaces. The result is a practical, efficient solution that fits seamlessly into everyday living.

Available via Amazon from January 27 to February 1, with a promotional price of CAD $649.99 and savings of 19%.

About Tineco



Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

