Tineco Highlights Smart Cleaning Solutions to Help Canadians Tackle Spring Allergy Season

Intelligent floor care technology helps reduce dust, pollen, pet hair, and seasonal messes in busy households

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- As spring arrives across Canada, so does allergy season, bringing rising pollen counts, muddy entryways, pet shedding, and the dust that seems to settle on every surface overnight. While many Canadians focus on outdoor allergens, dust, dirt, and debris trapped inside the home can continue to impact comfort long after coming indoors.

Intelligent floor care technology helps reduce dust, pollen, pet hair, and seasonal messes in busy households

To help households refresh their spaces this season, Tineco is spotlighting a lineup of intelligent floor care solutions designed to simplify everyday cleaning while helping tackle dust, pet hair, pollen, and other common allergy-triggering particles found throughout the home.

Designed for modern households balancing busy schedules, kids, pets, and constant foot traffic, Tineco's smart cleaning technology combines convenience and powerful performance to help make spring cleaning faster and more efficient.

Leading the lineup is the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, a smart floor washer that combines vacuuming, washing, and high-temperature steam cleaning in one streamlined process. Designed to refresh hard floors while helping remove stubborn dirt, dust, and seasonal debris without the need for harsh chemicals, the S9 Artist Steam offers a practical solution for Canadians looking to maintain cleaner living spaces throughout allergy season.

Carpets can also become a major source of trapped allergens during the spring months, holding onto pollen, pet hair, dust, and debris deep within carpet fibres. The Carpet One Cruiser delivers deep carpet cleaning performance designed to lift embedded dirt while helping refresh high-traffic areas and reduce drying time, making it easier to maintain cleaner, fresher carpets for everyday living.

For routine maintenance between deep cleans, the PURE ONE Station 5 PRO cordless vacuum helps capture fine dust, pet dander, and airborne particles through advanced filtration technology and intelligent suction adjustment. Its lightweight cordless design and self-emptying station provide added convenience for busy households managing daily buildup.

As more Canadians prioritize wellness, cleaner indoor spaces, and efficient home care solutions, Tineco's spring lineup reflects the brand's commitment to intelligent technology that helps simplify cleaning without compromising performance.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 24 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

For more information, visit Tineco Canada

SOURCE TINECO

Chris Loong, [email protected], 18616879736, +86-18616879736