Innovative floor care technology makes seasonal deep cleaning faster and more efficient

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- As winter fades and Canadians begin preparing their homes for spring, many are left tackling the aftermath of the season: muddy footprints, road salt residue, dust and pet hair that build up after months indoors. A thorough seasonal clean can help restore freshness to living spaces, and Tineco is making the process easier with a lineup of intelligent floor care solutions designed to deliver powerful results with less effort.

Tineco Highlights Smart Cleaning Solutions to Help Canadians Refresh Their Homes This Spring

By combining smart technology with practical design, Tineco's floor care appliances are built for modern living, simplifying everyday cleaning routines while helping households maintain spotless floors throughout the year.

At the center of the lineup are two versatile wet-dry floor washers: the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra and the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6. Both models vacuum and wash floors simultaneously, eliminating the need for separate cleaning steps. This all-in-one approach helps cut cleaning time while leaving sealed hard floors clean, refreshed and ready for busy households.

From March 25–31, Canadian shoppers can take advantage of special Amazon promotions on several Tineco products. The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra will be available for $549.99 CAD (regularly $749.99 CAD, 27% off), while the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 will be offered at $399.48 CAD (regularly $649.99 CAD, 38% off).

With spring also comes increased exposure to allergens such as dust, pollen and pet dander that can accumulate throughout the home. Tineco's PURE ONE A90S cordless vacuum is designed to help tackle these particles with smart sensor technology that automatically adjusts suction power based on detected debris levels. Its cordless, lightweight design allows users to clean from floor to ceiling with ease. During the March 25–31 promotion, the PURE ONE A90S will be available for $629.99 CAD (regularly $899.99 CAD, 30% off).

For households looking for a powerful yet compact everyday vacuum, the PURE ONE S70 delivers strong suction alongside Tineco's intelligent iLoop™ technology, which monitors dust levels in real time to optimize performance and battery life. From March 25–31, the PURE ONE S70 will be available for $449.99 CAD (regularly $619.99 CAD, 27% off).

Deep cleaning carpets is another important step when transitioning from winter to spring. The Carpet One Cruiser smart carpet cleaner helps revive high-traffic areas by delivering powerful washing performance while speeding up drying time. Faster drying helps minimize moisture buildup and keeps carpets fresh and ready for everyday use. The Carpet One Cruiser will also be included in the March 25–31 promotion, priced at $699.99 CAD (regularly $999.99 CAD, 30% off).

With advanced features designed to meet the realities of modern households, Tineco continues to focus on creating smarter cleaning solutions that make maintaining a tidy home simpler and more efficient. This spring, Canadian homeowners can refresh their spaces with innovative tools that streamline the cleaning process and help keep floors looking their best.

All media inquiries related to Tineco marketing and communications may be directed to

[email protected].

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://us.tineco.com/.

SOURCE TINECO

Chris Long, [email protected]