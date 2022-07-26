TINASHE (NASH) SYLVESTER NYADONGO AND 10194131 CANADA LTD., doing business as FUTURE GROWTH INVESTMENTS, File No. 2022-17
Jul 26, 2022, 16:56 ET
TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated July 26, 2022 and Statement of Allegations dated July 19, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article